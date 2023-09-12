Alexa Grasso confident ahead of Valentina Shevchenko rematch: “Winning every single round”

UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso is confident that she’ll once again defeat Valentina Shevchenko.

The Mexican fighter has been out of the octagon since her first clash with ‘Bullet’ earlier this year in March. Moreover, in the co-main event of UFC 285, Alexa Grasso pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the year. In the fourth round, she found Valentina Shevchenko’s back, quickly locking up a submission win.

Six months later, they’re set to run it back in Las Vegas. In a recent interview with The New York Post, Alexa Grasso was asked about any changes she had made in preparation for the rematch. It’s worth noting that Valentina Shevchenko was up on the scorecards until the fourth-round submission.

It’s safe to say that Alexa Grasso doesn’t see that happening again on Saturday. In the interview, she stated that she had many many changes in training. Those changes leave her confident that she won’t only get a second straight win over the former champion but win every single round as well.

“I know what I’m capable of,” Alexa Grasso stated in the interview discussing her upcoming rematch with Valentina Shevchenko. “I will be more prepared for this second fight, for wherever the fight goes. So, yeah, I’m just excited to show everyone what I’ve been working on. My training has changed a lot. I trained better than the last one. I did a lot of adjustments to be winning every single round now.”

She continued, “I know she’s a great athlete, she’s training super hard and she’s super competitive too. Yeah, I’m expecting her best version… She was a super dominant champion, and I’m ready for that. I’m ready for every single thing that she can be ready [to do] in the fight. I’m here to do my best, and to keep this belt with me.”

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited for Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2?