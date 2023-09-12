Alexa Grasso confident ahead of Valentina Shevchenko rematch: “Winning every single round”

By Josh Evanoff - September 12, 2023

UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso is confident that she’ll once again defeat Valentina Shevchenko.

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.

The Mexican fighter has been out of the octagon since her first clash with ‘Bullet’ earlier this year in March. Moreover, in the co-main event of UFC 285, Alexa Grasso pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the year. In the fourth round, she found Valentina Shevchenko’s back, quickly locking up a submission win.

Six months later, they’re set to run it back in Las Vegas. In a recent interview with The New York Post, Alexa Grasso was asked about any changes she had made in preparation for the rematch. It’s worth noting that Valentina Shevchenko was up on the scorecards until the fourth-round submission.

It’s safe to say that Alexa Grasso doesn’t see that happening again on Saturday. In the interview, she stated that she had many many changes in training. Those changes leave her confident that she won’t only get a second straight win over the former champion but win every single round as well.

RELATED: IAN GARRY HOPEFUL FOR FUTURE DREAM FIGHT WITH COLBY COVINGTON: “SLAP THE MOUTH OFF OF HIM”

Alexa Grasso

(via Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“I know what I’m capable of,” Alexa Grasso stated in the interview discussing her upcoming rematch with Valentina Shevchenko. “I will be more prepared for this second fight, for wherever the fight goes. So, yeah, I’m just excited to show everyone what I’ve been working on. My training has changed a lot. I trained better than the last one. I did a lot of adjustments to be winning every single round now.”

She continued, “I know she’s a great athlete, she’s training super hard and she’s super competitive too. Yeah, I’m expecting her best version… She was a super dominant champion, and I’m ready for that. I’m ready for every single thing that she can be ready [to do] in the fight. I’m here to do my best, and to keep this belt with me.”

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited for Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alexa Grasso UFC Valentina Shevchenko

Related

Dana White and Tito Ortiz

Dana White explains how Tito Ortiz "destroyed what could have been an incredible relationship" with him and the Ferttita's

Cole Shelton - September 12, 2023
Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira explains why Israel Adesanya shouldn't get immediate UFC title rematch against Sean Strickland

Fernando Quiles - September 12, 2023

Alex Pereira has given his take on why Israel Adesanya should not get an immediate rematch against Sean Strickland.

Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski, UFC 284
Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski turns attention to Islam Makhachev at UFC 300: “I think that makes a lot of sense"

Fernando Quiles - September 12, 2023

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski thinks a rematch against lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev is in order.

Sean Strickland, UFC, Bonus, UFC 293
UFC

Sean Strickland turns UFC middleweight rankings upside down, enters pound-for-pound list

Fernando Quiles - September 12, 2023

Sean Strickland brilliantly executed an effective game plan against Israel Adesanya, and the UFC rankings have been thrown in a tailspin as a result.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 139, Noche UFC
Jasmine Jasudavicius

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 139 with Jasmine Jasudavicius, Christos Giagos, and Kyle Nelson

Cole Shelton - September 12, 2023

The 139th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of Noche UFC this Saturday.

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya UFC 293

Ian Machado Garry shares his thoughts on the UFC 293 main event: “What did Sean Strickland do that was elite?”

Harry Kettle - September 12, 2023
Alexander Volkov, Tai Tuivasa, UFC 293, UFC, Results
Tai Tuivasa

Alexander Volkov shocked that he didn’t receive a bonus after defeating Tai Tuivasa with an Ezekiel choke at UFC 293: “It was my very first submission”

Harry Kettle - September 12, 2023

Alexander Volkov has expressed his surprise at not being awarded a bonus for his submission win over Tai Tuivasa.

Sean Strickland, UFC 293, UFC, Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Michael Bisping names the opponent Sean Strickland will “probably” fight in his first UFC title defense

Harry Kettle - September 12, 2023

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on who Sean Strickland will probably fight first when defending his new UFC title.

Robert Whittaker, UFC 234, UFC 234 betting odds, UFC 234 odds, Israel Adesanya, Kelvin Gastelum, Anderson Silva
UFC

Robert Whittaker sends a strong message after watching fellow fighters use homophobic slurs at UFC 293: “Really young kids watching. Set a good example”

Harry Kettle - September 12, 2023

UFC star Robert Whittaker wasn’t too pleased after seeing his fellow fighters use homophobic slurs at UFC 293.

Sean Strickland
UFC

WATCH | Sean Strickland breaks his UFC belt, fixes it with duct tape

Cole Shelton - September 11, 2023

Sean Strickland has already broken his UFC belt.