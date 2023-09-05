Jared Cannonier set to weigh-in as backup fighter for UFC 293 main event between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland

UFC star Jared Cannonier is set to weigh-in as the backup fighter for the UFC 293 main event, as per MMA Fighting.

This weekend, Israel Adesanya will defend his UFC middleweight championship against Sean Strickland. It’ll serve as the first time he’s defended the belt in his second reign following his knockout win over Alex Pereira earlier this year. Strickland, meanwhile, is getting his first crack at the title, largely as a result of Dricus du Plessis not being ready in time for this contest.

As it turns out, though, another man is involved in this scenario – and that man is Jared Cannonier. The veteran has reportedly flown out to Australia and will be the backup fighter in case either Adesanya or Strickland pulls out before fight night.