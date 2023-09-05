Jared Cannonier set to weigh-in as backup fighter for UFC 293 main event between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland
UFC star Jared Cannonier is set to weigh-in as the backup fighter for the UFC 293 main event, as per MMA Fighting.
This weekend, Israel Adesanya will defend his UFC middleweight championship against Sean Strickland. It’ll serve as the first time he’s defended the belt in his second reign following his knockout win over Alex Pereira earlier this year. Strickland, meanwhile, is getting his first crack at the title, largely as a result of Dricus du Plessis not being ready in time for this contest.
As it turns out, though, another man is involved in this scenario – and that man is Jared Cannonier. The veteran has reportedly flown out to Australia and will be the backup fighter in case either Adesanya or Strickland pulls out before fight night.
Cannonier is ready
Cannonier, 39, knows he’s probably on his last big run in an attempt to win a UFC championship. Some will say he doesn’t have a chance but when you take a look at his middleweight record, it’s hard not to be intrigued.
Since arriving at 185 pounds, Jared has put together a record of 7-2 with four finishes. In that time, the only fighters he has lost to are Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker.
He actually fought Sean Strickland last December, just about managing to squeak out a controversial split decision win. Given that he’s got experience against both men, you’d have to imagine he’ll back himself to put in a better performance if he does get the call.
