Jared Cannonier set to weigh-in as backup fighter for UFC 293 main event between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland

By Harry Kettle - September 5, 2023

UFC star Jared Cannonier is set to weigh-in as the backup fighter for the UFC 293 main event, as per MMA Fighting.

Jared Cannonier, Sean Strickland

This weekend, Israel Adesanya will defend his UFC middleweight championship against Sean Strickland. It’ll serve as the first time he’s defended the belt in his second reign following his knockout win over Alex Pereira earlier this year. Strickland, meanwhile, is getting his first crack at the title, largely as a result of Dricus du Plessis not being ready in time for this contest.

RELATED: JARED CANNONIER WEIGHS IN ON PROPOSED ISRAEL ADESANYA VS. SEAN STRICKLAND TITLE FIGHT: “SEAN DOESN’T EVEN BELIEVE HE CAN WIN THAT FIGHT”

As it turns out, though, another man is involved in this scenario – and that man is Jared Cannonier. The veteran has reportedly flown out to Australia and will be the backup fighter in case either Adesanya or Strickland pulls out before fight night.

Cannonier is ready

Cannonier, 39, knows he’s probably on his last big run in an attempt to win a UFC championship. Some will say he doesn’t have a chance but when you take a look at his middleweight record, it’s hard not to be intrigued.

Since arriving at 185 pounds, Jared has put together a record of 7-2 with four finishes. In that time, the only fighters he has lost to are Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker.

He actually fought Sean Strickland last December, just about managing to squeak out a controversial split decision win. Given that he’s got experience against both men, you’d have to imagine he’ll back himself to put in a better performance if he does get the call.

Are you excited to see Jared Cannonier take up the role of backup fighter here? Who does he match up better against if someone pulls out? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Israel Adesanya Jared Cannonier Sean Strickland UFC

Related

John Kavanagh, Conor McGregor

Video | Conor McGregor receives BJJ black belt from Coach Kavanagh at SBG

Harry Kettle - September 5, 2023
Kurt Angle
WWE News

Former WWE champion Kurt Angle reveals multiple declined UFC offers: "Three different times"

Josh Evanoff - September 4, 2023

Former WWE champion Kurt Angle turned down not one, not two, but three offers from the UFC.

Jason-Mayhem-Miller
UFC

UFC veteran Jason 'Mayhem' Miller arrested for choking out fan in West Hollywood club

Josh Evanoff - September 4, 2023

Former UFC middleweight contender Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller is back in legal trouble.

Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, UFC 276
Max Holloway

Max Holloway hoping for longshot 2024 quadrilogy with Alexander Volkanovski: "Got to be undeniable"

Josh Evanoff - September 4, 2023

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway still wants to fight Alexander Volkanovski.

Rose Namajunas, UFC 237, Dana White
UFC

Former MMA champion pleads with Rose Namajunas to stop “sabotaging” her career

Susan Cox - September 4, 2023

Former MMA champion Josh Thomson is pleading with Rose Namajunas to stop ‘sabotaging’ her career.

Josh Thomson

Josh Thomson shares some advice for newly crowned BMF champion Justin Gaethje: “I would probably do one last fight”

Susan Cox - September 4, 2023
Ciryl-Gane
UFC

Ciryl Gane had his home broken into during the UFC Paris main event

Susan Cox - September 4, 2023

Ciryl Gane had his home broken into during the UFC Paris main event.

Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac
Sergei Spivac

What's next for Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac after UFC Paris?

Cole Shelton - September 4, 2023

In the main event of UFC Paris, a heavyweight bout headlined the card as Ciryl Gane took on Serghei Spivac.

Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier reacts after Jon Jones suggests he’s not interested in fighting Sergei Pavlovich or Tom Aspinall: “He's weighing the business versus the actual competition”

Harry Kettle - September 4, 2023

Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on Jon Jones potentially not fighting the likes of Sergei Pavlovich or Tom Aspinall.

Rose Namajunas
Rose Namajunas

Photo | Rose Namajunas suffered a nasty broken finger in UFC Paris loss to Manon Fiorot

Harry Kettle - September 4, 2023

UFC star Rose Namajunas has posted a picture of the broken finger she suffered at UFC Paris last weekend.