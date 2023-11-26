Ian Garry threatens to sue UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland for harassing his wife

Ian Garry has threatened a lawsuit on UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland. By now, MMA fans are well aware that Strickland has no filter, and his recent comments on Garry’s wife are no exception. Recently, fans have taken aim at Garry’s wife for writing a book titled, “How to be a WAG.” It has led some to believe Garry’s wife only married him due to his status as an athlete. RELATED: DRICUS DU PLESSIS DISCUSSES HIS UPCOMING TITLE FIGHT WITH SEAN STRICKLAND AT UFC 297: “NO WAY IT REACHES CHAMPIONSHIP ROUNDS”

Sean Strickland Fires Back At Ian Garry’s Lawsuit Threat

Sean Strickland reacted to the “How to be a WAG” book by warning Ian Garry that he should get out of his marriage (h/t MMAMania.com).

Sean Strickland has a message for Ian Garry “#saveiangarry” – Strickland pic.twitter.com/zakDNy48D9 — MMA Mania (@mmamania) November 25, 2023

“I never talk about anybody’s spouses, but this s—t ain’t right … Ian Garry, I remember I met you in New York, you were with this fine-ass girl, she had the little nipple coverings, we all f—king seen it … I remember thinking to myself, ‘There ain’t something right about that girl.’ Something about that woman ain’t f—king right. The way she walked, the way she looked, the way she talked, I knew it.

“Now, I find out that your 26, she’s f—king 40, the ex-f—king husband lives with you, you took her last name. Motherfucker she wrote a book on how to be a WAG. I didn’t even know what a WAG was until now … she’s a succubus. You got to run away, bro.”

It’s safe to say that Garry was none too pleased with Strickland’s comments and has threatened to sue the UFC middleweight champion. Strickland responded in classic fashion.

Sean Strickland going in on Ian Garry for threatening to sue him 😬 pic.twitter.com/0PyXXhlwnH — OOC MMA (@oocmma) November 25, 2023

“This motherf—ker, he says, ‘I’m gonna sue you if you don’t delete that.’ You’re gonna sue me motherf—ker?!? He said that I was lying. Motherf—ker, I ain’t lying! You are 26, she is 40, she wrote a f—king book on how to be old and be with a young athlete. I ain’t f—king lying bro, this is factual.

“Ian Garry, I don’t give a f—k about being sued, you think I give a f—k. You want me to respect you? You say, ‘I’m going to go to Bass Pro Shop or wherever the f—k you go, and I’m gonna go buy a 9 and handle this like a man.’ I would’ve respected that”