Dricus Du Plessis discusses his upcoming title fight with Sean Strickland at UFC 297: “No way it reaches championship rounds”

By Andrew Whitelaw - November 16, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis is expecting fireworks when he challenges Sean Strickland for the middleweight title at UFC 297.

The South African is riding an 8-fight winning streak and held world titles in EFC and KSW before his arrival in the Octagon.

His last win was the most impressive, as the #2-ranked striker put away former champion Robert Whittaker in the second round at UFC 290 (see that here).

“Against Whittaker, it was such high-paced fight. In that second round I wasn’t even at fifty per cent of my cardio. I felt amazing in that fight,” said Du Plessis in an interview with MYMMANews.

“After the first round I could see Rob breathing heavy. In that second round I started going. I felt incredible. I think it’s going to shock a lot of people. The way I go at this from the very first second, like I always do. The first opportunity I get – I will finish this fight. My honest prediction? there’s no way we see the championship rounds,” he added.

Strickland pulled off one the great upsets in the history of the sport when he outpointed Israel Adesanya to take the belt at UFC 293. That was the fifth time the American had fought five full rounds in his last seven outings, but Du Plessis is quick to remind people that this is not his first rodeo either.

Dricus Du Plessis UFC 290

“I think people know it’s going to be an entertaining fight,” said the challenger.

“This fight will end with me getting my hand raised and the belt around my waist – there’s no two ways about it,” he continued, before adding,

“The first round is going to play a big role. I know it’s a five-round fight. Sean has had a lot of time in five round fights, but people forget, I was a champion in every promotion I fought, and for five, six years I only fought five rounders. That’s the only thing we’ve prepared for and ever since then I’ve never stopped preparing for five rounds.”

Strickland will defend the strap for the first time, and Du Plessis will fight for a world title in the UFC for the first time. Adesanya, the former champion, holds the #2 spot in the division, but he is set for a hiatus.Stillknocks’ believes that the UFC will probably want to do Khamzat (Chimaev) next.

Who do you think wins out of Du Plessis and Strickland?

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Sean Strickland UFC UFC 297

Related

Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady

Sean Brady believes he beats Belal Muhammad nine times out 10, despite TKO loss last year

Cole Shelton - November 16, 2023
Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev
Sean Strickland

Manager reveals Khamzat Chimaev wasn't even discussed for Sean Strickland to fight at UFC 297

Cole Shelton - November 16, 2023

Lance Spaude the manager of Sean Strickland at Iridium Sports says Khamzat Chimaev wasn’t discussed for the American’s first title defense.

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3
Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor still eyeing future fourth fight with Dustin Poirier: "It's a must"

Josh Evanoff - November 16, 2023

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor still has his eyes on Dustin Poirier.

Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2 slated for UFC Fight Night on January 13th

Josh Evanoff - November 16, 2023

UFC light heavyweights Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker will get to settle business next year.

Chael Sonnen getting a tattoo
Chael Sonnen

WATCH | Anderson Silva watches Chael Sonnen get portrait tattoo after losing bet

Josh Evanoff - November 16, 2023

Fans now know why Chael Sonnen has a tattoo of UFC legend Anderson Silva.

Jordan Leavitt

Jordan Leavitt reveals that wife's pregnancy could force him to pull out of UFC Vegas 82: "I'm sorry, I'm not going"

Josh Evanoff - November 16, 2023
Jamahal Hill and Alex Pereira
Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill sounds off on “disrespectful” fans questioning his confidence about Alex Pereira fight

Susan Cox - November 16, 2023

Jamahal Hill is sounding off on the ‘disrespectful’ fans questioning his confidence about Alex Pereira fight.

Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus Du Plessis eager to "take out the boogeyman" Khamzat Chimaev if he beats Sean Strickland at UFC 297

Cole Shelton - November 16, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis believes Khamzat Chimaev will be his first title defense should he beat Sean Strickland at UFC 297.

Brendan Allen and Paul Craig
Paul Craig

Pro fighters make their picks for Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig

Cole Shelton - November 16, 2023

In the main event of UFC Vegas 82, a middleweight bout goes down as Brendan Allen takes on Paul Craig. Heading into the fight, Allen is a sizeable -440 favorite while the former light heavyweight is a +310 underdog on FanDuel.

Henry Cejudo, Tom Aspinall, UFC 295
Tom Aspinall

Henry Cejudo confused by Tom Aspinall’s “emotional” behavior at UFC 295: “Save those tears for when you actually win the real belt”

Susan Cox - November 16, 2023

Henry Cejudo is saying he was confused by Tom Aspinall’s ’emotional’ behavior at UFC 295.