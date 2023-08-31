Sean O’Malley sides with Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili, says he “wouldn’t want to fight a teammate” either

By Cole Shelton - August 31, 2023

Sean O’Malley is siding with Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili as he says he wouldn’t want to fight a teammate either.

Sean O'Malley

As Sterling was the bantamweight champion, he and Dvalishvili both made it clear that the two would never fight one another, which UFC President Dana White wasn’t too thrilled about. Then, after Sean O’Malley knocked out Sterling to become the bantamweight champion, Dvalishvili said he would wait over a year for the title shot as he wanted Sterling to get the rematch first.

To no surprise, Dana White blasted Merab Dvalishvili for his comments as he is never happy when teammates say they won’t fight one another.

However, speaking on The BrO’Malley podcast, O’Malley says he wouldn’t want to fight his teammates which include Mario Bautista, Kyler Phillips, Marcus McGhee, and Casey Kenney.

RELATED: Dana White takes aim at bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili.

“I mean, I get it, I wouldn’t want to fight a teammate. But, I’m almost rich and successful if I wasn’t yet, f**k do you? Do you? I don’t know it’s a tricky situation,” Sean O’Malley said.

When asked what he would do with Bautista, Phillips, and McGhee all on a role, Sean O’Malley knows it’s a very real chance that the three will get to a title shot. However, if they do end up getting close to a title shot, O’Malley says he isn’t sure what he would do as he truly wouldn’t want to fight a teammate.

“It’s very realistic that these guys are going to rise to the top, Kyler, Mario, Marcus, these guys are f*****g dangerous, dangerous guys. Yeah, I don’t know, I guess that’s something we gotta decide when we get there. I wouldn’t want to fight them, I don’t want to fight a teammate,” O’Malley said.

For now, Sean O’Malley wants his first title defense against Marlon Vera, and after that, it’s uncertain who will be next.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Sean O'Malley UFC

