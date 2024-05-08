Dustin Poirier reacts to viral video of Islam Makhachev hitting a punching machine ahead of UFC 302 headliner

Dustin Poirier jabs Islam Makhachev over punching machine video

It didn’t take long for Poirier to respond in an Instagram post.

“Watching that video of Islam on the punching machine. Pull up,” Poirier posted.

Poirier is riding a lot of momentum after a stunning knockout of Benoît Saint-Denis at UFC 299. He bounced back after a head-kick knockout loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 last year.

Makhachev secured the UFC lightweight title by submitting Oliveira at UFC 280. He’s followed that victory up by earning back-to-back wins over Alexander Volkanovski, including a knockout win at UFC 294 in October.

This is likely Poirier’s final shot at lineal UFC gold before he decides to hang up the gloves. He’s hinted at retirement coming around the corner, although those plans could change if he pulls off the upset at UFC 302.

While Makhachev isn’t known for his boxing, his striking has proven to be dangerous against his recent opponents. Poirier, in contrast, is mainly a boxer who also has a well-rounded ground game.

We’re weeks from finding out whether Poirier or Makhachev has the better power in one of the biggest fights of the year.