Dominick Cruz reacts to Sean O’Malley dethroning Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292: “O’Malley is as good as everyone wants him to be”

Dominick Cruz is reacting to Sean O’Malley dethroning Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292.

It was Sean O’Malley (17-1 MMA) vs Aljamain Sterling (23-4 MMA) in the main event on Saturday, August 19th at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The result was a knockout loss for Sterling at 0:51 of round 2. ‘Suga’ was crowned the new bantamweight champion in perhaps what was the best performance of his career.

During an interview on the ‘Anik & Florian’ podcast, the former two-time bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz, shared his thoughts on Sean O’Malley capturing the UFC bantamweight title:

“I love it when you get a guy like that coming in here and shaking things up because you look at him in the Yan fight and it was an extremely competitive fight and that was to me, between him and Vera, Yan, Vera and Aljo are the toughest fights he had and those are all three very tough fights.”

Continuing Dominick Cruz had high praise for Sean O’Malley saying (h/t MMANews):

“He won two of three of those so O’Malley is as good as everyone wants him to be, he’s proven it. He knocked out the champion who was defending, he’s got power in his hands and so he can pretty much knock out anyone in the division because he’s got that one punch power shot.”

‘The Dominator’ (24-4 MMA) last fought in August of 2022 where he suffered a knockout loss to Marlon Vera (21-8 MMA). The 38 year old Cruz is now awaiting news on who his next opponent will be.

Do you agree with Dominick Cruz that Sean O’Malley has the capability to knock out anyone in the bantamweight division?

Who would you like to see O’Malley fight for his first title defence?

