Steve Erceg gets a fresh callout from top flyweight after gritty performance at UFC 301

UFC 301 flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg already has a potential next fight lined up just days after falling short in Brazil.

Erceg lost to UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja by unanimous decision at UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro last Saturday. Despite going toe-to-toe with the titleholder, Ereceg fell short on the judges’ scorecards to snap an 11-fight winning streak.

Erceg’s first UFC loss was, in a way, a victory for his standing in the flyweight title picture. He moved up in the UFC flyweight rankings despite the loss and could get right back to a title shot with another win or two in the cage.

If Erceg wants to return to his home city of Perth at UFC 305, he has a willing challenger.