Steve Erceg gets a fresh callout from top flyweight after gritty performance at UFC 301
UFC 301 flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg already has a potential next fight lined up just days after falling short in Brazil.
Erceg lost to UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja by unanimous decision at UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro last Saturday. Despite going toe-to-toe with the titleholder, Ereceg fell short on the judges’ scorecards to snap an 11-fight winning streak.
Erceg’s first UFC loss was, in a way, a victory for his standing in the flyweight title picture. He moved up in the UFC flyweight rankings despite the loss and could get right back to a title shot with another win or two in the cage.
If Erceg wants to return to his home city of Perth at UFC 305, he has a willing challenger.
Kai Kara-France calls out Steve Erceg for UFC 305 clash in Perth
In a recent interview with Sky Sport New Zealand, Kai Kara-France called for a Perth clash with Erceg.
“I feel like Steve [Erceg] would be a great dance partner,” Kara-France said. “Fans want to see him fight, he just fought the champion, and arguably won that fight. If he wants to get it, Steve Erceg let’s settle it in Perth.”
Kara-France hasn’t fought since a controversial loss to Amir Albazi last June by split decision. The loss came after falling to Brandon Moreno for the interim UFC flyweight title at UFC 277.
Kara-France has dealt with injuries over the last year that have postponed his return to the Octagon. A matchup with Erceg would make sense for both flyweights and add some Oceanic flavor to the UFC 305 card.
Erceg’s loss to Pantoja snapped a three-fight unbeaten streak in the UFC. He made his UFC debut against David Dvořák at UFC 289 last year, earning a unanimous decision victory.
Erceg and Kara-France are two of the most exciting flyweights in the division, and a matchup could mean the winner will be next in line for a title shot.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Kai Kara-France Steve Erceg UFC