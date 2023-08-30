Dana White takes aim at top ranked UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili: “You should be somewhere else”

By Harry Kettle - August 30, 2023

UFC president Dana White has taken a shot at bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili for opting not to fight Aljamain Sterling.

Dana White Merab Dvalishvili

Many fans know that Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling are close friends and training partners. In addition to that, they both compete at bantamweight, with Sterling being the former champion.

During his reign with the belt, Dvalishvili made it crystal clear that he wouldn’t compete against his friend for the belt. Dana White, as you can imagine, wasn’t a fan of this mentality.

Now, with Merab saying that Aljamain should get his immediate rematch against Sean O’Malley, White has once again hit out at the arrangement.

“Everybody in this room, and everyone watching this video knows how I feel about this s—t,” White responded when asked about Dvalishvili passing up a potential title shot. “I hate it. Why did you even get into this sport? If that’s your mentality and the way that you think: ‘I don’t want the title, I don’t want the championship, we’re friends, we’re this, we’re that.’

White aims anger at Dvalishvili

… This is not about friendship. This is about finding out who the best in the world is, and if you don’t want to find out who the best in the world is, this is not the place for you. You should be somewhere else. There’s plenty of places to fight where they don’t give a s—t what you do. It doesn’t work here.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Do you agree with the mentality of Dana White? Is there any chance we’re going to see Aljamain Sterling take on Merab Dvalishvili before they retire from mixed martial arts? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

