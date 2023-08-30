Dana White takes aim at top ranked UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili: “You should be somewhere else”

UFC president Dana White has taken a shot at bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili for opting not to fight Aljamain Sterling.

Many fans know that Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling are close friends and training partners. In addition to that, they both compete at bantamweight, with Sterling being the former champion.

During his reign with the belt, Dvalishvili made it crystal clear that he wouldn’t compete against his friend for the belt. Dana White, as you can imagine, wasn’t a fan of this mentality.

Now, with Merab saying that Aljamain should get his immediate rematch against Sean O’Malley, White has once again hit out at the arrangement.

Dana White to Merab Dvalishvili:

"This is not about friendship…If you don't want to find out who the best in the world is, this is not the place for you. You should be somewhere else "

“Everybody in this room, and everyone watching this video knows how I feel about this s—t,” White responded when asked about Dvalishvili passing up a potential title shot. “I hate it. Why did you even get into this sport? If that’s your mentality and the way that you think: ‘I don’t want the title, I don’t want the championship, we’re friends, we’re this, we’re that.’