Colby Covington reveals how much longer he has left in his fighting career

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington believes he still has a few years left in his fighting career.

Covington is 36 and has been a pro fighter since 2012. Although he is getting close to the age of 40, Covington believes he still can fight at a high level for a couple more years, and wouldn’t be surprised to be fighting past the age of 40 like Daniel Cormier did.

“For me luckily, I’ve taken very good care of my body and brain. I didn’t spar hard early in my career like most of these guys, they go spar like four, or five times a week. I’m not going to be one of those guys pistol-whipping people outside my house in the middle of the street like Sean’s doing. I have good composure, and I want to keep a good reputation. I have people that have my back and want to see me do good things, I do have unfinished business in the UFC,” Colby Covington said on The Rush with Maxx Crosby.

“So, I would say three to four years, I could still fight until I was 40, my friend Daniel Cormier, he was fighting when he was 42, still winning world titles. He took good care of his body, he had a healthy diet. I’ve never really taken a lot of damage, I’ve never been knocked out in training or in a fight, so that is rare for most fighters. I just want to get back to the title, get the title, and probably defend it once and then walk away,” Covington continued.

Colby Covington is coming off a decision loss to Leon Edwards in December at UFC 296 for the welterweight title as he is now 0-3 in undisputed title fights.

The goal for ‘Chaos’ now is to try and get back to the belt. He has been calling out Ian Machado Garry but Covington does not have his next booked. But, whoever he fights next, Covington is confident he will be able to get his hand raised and earn a title shot with a win.