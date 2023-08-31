Daniel Cormier casts doubt on Ronda Rousey returning to the Octagon at UFC 300: “Don’t believe for one second”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier doesn’t buy the idea that Ronda Rousey will fight again.

Over the last few weeks, rumors of a ‘Rowdy’ return have sprung up. At the UFC 292 post-fight press conference earlier this month, Dana White stated that Ronda Rousey wasn’t planning a comeback. However, his comments were quickly trampled by a report that the former champion could return at UFC 300.

As of now, she’s yet to comment on the story, but Daniel Cormier doesn’t take it seriously. During a recent edition of the DC and RC podcast, he discussed the rumor about Ronda Rousey’s return. There, the commentator instructed fans to not believe the story.

Furthermore, Daniel Cormier hinted that Ronda Rousey just wanted to quietly go into retirement and enjoy her family. Earlier this month, the former UFC champion’s WWE contract expired, hence the rumors. However, if ‘DC’ is to be believed, her exit from professional wrestling has nothing to do with MMA.

“Ronda Rousey is not coming back to fighting,” Daniel Cormier stated when asked about the potential comeback. “Ronda Rousey I know, or I’ve heard, wants to do stuff with her family, Ronda doesn’t need to come back to fighting. This rumor was started by a girl that was fighting a few weeks ago because I think she was hopeful for it.”

He continued, “Ronda was a supernova, remember the UFC didn’t want women fighting? But how do you deny Ronda? You couldn’t, and she became an even bigger star than anyone could’ve ever imagined. But, I do not believe for one second that we will ever see Ronda Rousey in the octagon again.”

What do you make of these comments from Daniel Cormier? Do you agree?