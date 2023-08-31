Daniel Cormier casts doubt on Ronda Rousey returning to the Octagon at UFC 300: “Don’t believe for one second”

By Josh Evanoff - August 31, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier doesn’t buy the idea that Ronda Rousey will fight again.

Daniel Cormier and Ronda Rousey

Over the last few weeks, rumors of a ‘Rowdy’ return have sprung up. At the UFC 292 post-fight press conference earlier this month, Dana White stated that Ronda Rousey wasn’t planning a comeback. However, his comments were quickly trampled by a report that the former champion could return at UFC 300.

As of now, she’s yet to comment on the story, but Daniel Cormier doesn’t take it seriously. During a recent edition of the DC and RC podcast, he discussed the rumor about Ronda Rousey’s return. There, the commentator instructed fans to not believe the story.

Furthermore, Daniel Cormier hinted that Ronda Rousey just wanted to quietly go into retirement and enjoy her family. Earlier this month, the former UFC champion’s WWE contract expired, hence the rumors. However, if ‘DC’ is to be believed, her exit from professional wrestling has nothing to do with MMA.

RELATED: BRENDAN SCHAUB CLAIMS THE UFC OFFERED RONDA ROUSEY “MORE MONEY THAN YOU CAN IMAGINE TO COME BACK” BUT ‘ROWDY’ TURNED IT DOWN

Daniel Cormier

“Ronda Rousey is not coming back to fighting,” Daniel Cormier stated when asked about the potential comeback. “Ronda Rousey I know, or I’ve heard, wants to do stuff with her family, Ronda doesn’t need to come back to fighting. This rumor was started by a girl that was fighting a few weeks ago because I think she was hopeful for it.”

He continued, “Ronda was a supernova, remember the UFC didn’t want women fighting? But how do you deny Ronda? You couldn’t, and she became an even bigger star than anyone could’ve ever imagined. But, I do not believe for one second that we will ever see Ronda Rousey in the octagon again.”

What do you make of these comments from Daniel Cormier? Do you agree?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Ronda Rousey UFC

Related

Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley sides with Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili, says he "wouldn't want to fight a teammate" either

Cole Shelton - August 31, 2023
Dominick-Cruz-Sean-O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Dominick Cruz reacts to Sean O’Malley dethroning Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292: “O'Malley is as good as everyone wants him to be”

Susan Cox - August 31, 2023

Dominick Cruz is reacting to Sean O’Malley dethroning Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292.

Nick Diaz, UFC 261
UFC

Photos | Nick Diaz appears to be in phenomenal shape amidst comeback rumors

Susan Cox - August 31, 2023

Former Strikeforce welterweight champion Nick Diaz appears to be in phenomenal shape amidst rumors of a possible UFC comeback.

Big John McCarthy, Ariel Helwani, , Robbie Lawler, Ben Askren, Greg Hardy, Alistair Overeem
John McCarthy

John McCarthy is not sold on Dana White’s comments regarding a UFC comeback for Ronda Rousey

Susan Cox - August 31, 2023

John McCarthy is not sold on Dana White’s comments regarding a UFC comeback for Ronda Rousey.

Dana White Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili’s manager responds to criticism from UFC President Dana White: “Let's find out who the best in the world is. I can tell you it aint #6 Chito Vera”

Susan Cox - August 31, 2023

Merab Dvalishvili’s manager is responding to the recent criticism his fighter received from UFC President, Dana White.

Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac

Pro fighters make their picks for Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac

Cole Shelton - August 31, 2023
Darren Till, UFC 244, ufc rankings
UFC

Darren Till pleads guilty to driving without insurance and driving while disqualified

Harry Kettle - August 31, 2023

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has opted to plead guilty to driving without insurance and driving while disqualified, as reported by Liverpool Echo.

Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Jon Jones heaps praise on newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley: “He reminds me a lot of McGregor”

Harry Kettle - August 31, 2023

Jon Jones has praised UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and his rise to prominence in mixed martial arts.

Israel Adesanya, UFC
UFC

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya promises his first submission win is coming: “I’m taking their breath away, romantically”

Harry Kettle - August 31, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya believes that his first submission win is coming sooner rather than later.

Vitor Belfort
UFC

Sean O’Malley says he received a threatening message from Vitor Belfort for his open relationship remarks: “He wants to kick my ass”

Harry Kettle - August 31, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has revealed that he has somehow developed a beef with Vitor Belfort.