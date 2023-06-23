Sean O’Malley shares prediction for Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Vera fight at UFC 292

By Josh Evanoff - June 23, 2023

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley believes Henry Cejudo has the edge against Marlon Vera.

Henry Cejudo, Marlon Vera UFC 292

Earlier this week, the bout was announced between ‘Triple C’ and ‘Chito’. The two will return at UFC 292 in Boston, in what has turned out to be a bantamweight-filled card. In addition to Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Vera, the card itself will be headlined by Aljamain Sterling’s return against Sean O’Malley.

Nonetheless, the bantamweight fight promises to be a good one, with the winner eyeing a title shot. For his part, ‘Sugar’ previewed the fight between Henry Cejudo and Marlon Vera on his podcast earlier this week. There, Sean O’Malley admitted that he was leaning toward the former champion.

The future title challenger cited the two’s recent performances as the reason why. Previewing the fight, Sean O’Malley opined that Henry Cejudo looked good in his last fight, a split-decision loss to Aljamain Sterling. The contender also cited Marlon Vera’s 2021 clash with Frankie Edgar as a reason why he will likely lose to ‘Triple C’.

Sean O'Malley

Image via: @sugasean on Instagram

“If ‘Chito’ comes out and fights like he fought against Cory – and is this a three-round fight? ‘Chito’ usually comes on tougher in the later rounds,” Sean O’Malley said on “The BrOMalley Show” on his YouTube channel. “Henry looked good against Aljo. He didn’t gas. It’s not like Henry’s gonna go out there and gas against ‘Chito.’ (h/t MMA Junkie)

“Frankie Edgar took ‘Chito’ down and laid on him, ended up getting finished late in the third round obviously. But he was able to take him down, and control his hips, and not let him really do much from there. If I had to guess right now, early prediction, I think Henry gets the job done.”

What do you make of these comments from Sean O’Malley? Are you excited about Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Vera?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Henry Cejudo Marlon Vera Sean O'Malley UFC

