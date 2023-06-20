Henry Cejudo set to return at UFC 292 in Boston against Marlon Vera

Henry Cejudo will be looking to return to the win column in August.

UFC president Dana White told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that Cejudo is set to return at UFC 292 in Boston against Marlon Vera. The pay-per-view fight card will take place on August 19, with the main event of the card seeing bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling taking on Sean O’Malley. Zhang Weili is also set to defend her strawweight title in the co-headliner against Amanda Lemos.

Henry Cejudo (16-3) ended his three-year-long retirement back in May, as he headlined UFC 288 against Sterling in hopes of reclaiming the bantamweight title he never lost. Unfortunately for ‘Triple C’, he was narrowly outpointed by ‘Funkmaster’ and wound up losing a split decision.

Cejudo had of course previously announced his retirement in May 2020, this after defending the 135lbs for the first time with a TKO win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.

Cejudo won the vacant belt at UFC 238 when he scored a TKO win over Marlon Moraes after being the flyweight champ. ‘Triple C’ was the champ-champ and had won the flyweight title in an upset victory over Demetrious Johnson and defended the belt once as he TKO’d TJ Dillashaw in 32-seconds.

Marlon Vera (20-8-1) recently had his four-fight win streak snapped as he suffered a decision loss to Cory Sandhagen in the main event of UFC San Antonio back in March. During the win streak, Vera knocked out Dominick Cruz, beat Rob Font by decision, knocked out Frankie Edgar, and beat Davey Grant by decision. Vera is currently ranked sixth at bantamweight and is 14-7 in the UFC.

With the addition of Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Vera, UFC 292 is as follows: