UFC Jacksonville: ‘Emmett vs. Topuria’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - June 23, 2023

The Octagon returns to Florida for today’s UFC Jacksonville event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria.

UFC Jacksonville Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

Emmett (18-3 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a submission loss to Yair Rodriguez in a bout for the promotion‘s interim featherweight title back in February. Prior to that setback, the 38-year-old American had put together a five-fight win streak, which included knockouts victories over Michael Johnson and Mirsad Bektic.

Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria (13-0) will be looking to keep his perfect record intact this afternoon in Florida. ‘El Matador’ has gone 5-0 since joining the UFC ranks, his most recent victory coming by way of submission over Bryce Mitchell last December.

UFC Jacksonville is co-headlined by a women’s flyweight matchup featuring Amanda Ribas taking on Maycee Barber.

Ribas (12-3) most recently competed at March’s UFC 285 event, where she scored a unanimous decision victory over Viviane Araujo. The Brazilian has gone 3-2 over her past five Octagon appearances overall.

Maycee Barber, UFC

Meanwhile, Maycee Barber (12-2 MMA) will enter the contest boasting a four-fight win streak. ‘The Future’ most recently competed back in March of this year, earning a split decision victory over Andrea Lee.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Jacksonville Main Card (ABC/ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria
Women’s Flyweight: Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber
Middleweight: Cody Brundage vs. Sedriques Dumas
Featherweight: David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos
Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva

UFC Jacksonville Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 12:30 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Philip Rowe
Flyweight: Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Joshua Van
Heavyweight: Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa
Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Wellington Turman
Lightweight: Mateusz Rębecki vs. Loik Radzhabov
Women’s Strawweight: Tabatha Ricci vs. Gillian Robertson
Lightweight: Trevor Peek vs. Jose Mariscal
Featherweight: Jamall Emmers vs. Jack Jenkins

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Jacksonville main event between Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Ilia Topuria Josh Emmett Maycee Barber UFC Jacksonville

