UFC Jacksonville: ‘Emmett vs. Topuria’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Florida for today’s UFC Jacksonville event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria.

Emmett (18-3 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a submission loss to Yair Rodriguez in a bout for the promotion‘s interim featherweight title back in February. Prior to that setback, the 38-year-old American had put together a five-fight win streak, which included knockouts victories over Michael Johnson and Mirsad Bektic.

Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria (13-0) will be looking to keep his perfect record intact this afternoon in Florida. ‘El Matador’ has gone 5-0 since joining the UFC ranks, his most recent victory coming by way of submission over Bryce Mitchell last December.

UFC Jacksonville is co-headlined by a women’s flyweight matchup featuring Amanda Ribas taking on Maycee Barber.

Ribas (12-3) most recently competed at March’s UFC 285 event, where she scored a unanimous decision victory over Viviane Araujo. The Brazilian has gone 3-2 over her past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Maycee Barber (12-2 MMA) will enter the contest boasting a four-fight win streak. ‘The Future’ most recently competed back in March of this year, earning a split decision victory over Andrea Lee.

UFC Jacksonville Main Card (ABC/ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

Women’s Flyweight: Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber

Middleweight: Cody Brundage vs. Sedriques Dumas

Featherweight: David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos

Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva

UFC Jacksonville Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 12:30 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Philip Rowe

Flyweight: Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Joshua Van

Heavyweight: Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa

Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Wellington Turman

Lightweight: Mateusz Rębecki vs. Loik Radzhabov

Women’s Strawweight: Tabatha Ricci vs. Gillian Robertson

Lightweight: Trevor Peek vs. Jose Mariscal

Featherweight: Jamall Emmers vs. Jack Jenkins

