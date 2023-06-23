Canelo Alvarez signs three-fight $100 million dollar deal with PBC ahead of September return against Jermall Charlo

Super-middleweight boxing champion Canelo Alvarez is set to face Jermall Charlo on September 16th.

The Mexican superstar has been out of the ring since his May return against John Ryder. That was a return in more than one way for Canelo Alvarez, as it was his first bout in Mexico in over a decade. He didn’t disappoint fans, as he dominated ‘The Gorilla’ en route to a unanimous decision win.

Following the victory, the unified super-middleweight champion called out Dmitry Bivol. The two previously faced off last May, when Canelo Alvarez returned to light-heavyweight. Despite entering the fight a massive underdog, the Russian dominated, winning by unanimous decision. In recent weeks, Bivol has been less than thrilled at the prospect of a rematch, instead targeting Artur Beterbiev.

With that, it seems that Canelo Alvarez has shifted focus, and it’s hard to blame him. As first reported by ESPN’s Mike Coppinger, the Mexican superstar has signed with Al Heymon’s PBC. Up until now, Canelo Alvarez has been a member of Eddie Hearn‘s Matchroom Boxing, but he is known for jumping around promoters.

However, this was likely an easy deal to make, as the super-middleweight champion will earn $100 million from the deal. The contract is slated for three fights, with Canelo Alvarez set to return against Jermall Charlo on September 16th. As of now, the location for the bout, as well as the provider, is unknown.

Nonetheless, ‘Hitman’ enters the contest with a lot of high-profile wins on his resume. Jermall Charlo is the current WBC middleweight champion, having held the ring with names such as Austin Trout, Julian Williams, and Sergiy Derevyanchenko. He will now look to upset the unified super-middleweight champion in September.

What do you make of this news? Are you excited about Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo?