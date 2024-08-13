Sean O’Malley plans on stealing the headlines from Canelo Alvarez with “viral knockout” against Merab Dvalishvili at Noche UFC

By Susan Cox - August 13, 2024

Sean O’Malley plans on stealing the headlines from Canelo Alvarez with a ‘viral knockout’ over Merab Dvalishvili at Noche UFC.

The main event will feature current UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley (18-1 MMA) going up against Merab Dvalishvili (17-4 MMA) on Saturday, September 14th at ‘The Sphere’ in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Also on the 14th of September, just down the street, is a boxing bout between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (61 wins – 39 by KO and 2 losses) and Edgar Berlanga (22 wins – 17 by KO and no losses) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sean O’Malley took to his YouTube channel commenting on his upcoming bout with Merab Dvalishvili:

“I’m so excited for this fight. I wasn’t actually very excited for the Aljo (Aljamain Sterling) fight. I was like, stressed about that fight. Just because my rib (injury), my training camp wasn’t the best. It was good for what we had. And then it’s like, this is hard.”

Continuing, the 29-year-old said:

“This fight, I’m feeling good as f*ck. I love this match up. He’s got a ten-fight win streak. It’s a big fight. It’s at the Sphere. It’s in competition with boxing, which is just kinda an extra little layer.”

Sean O’Malley is definitive about who will be the victor at UFC 306:

“When it comes to Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, who are they talking about? Are they talking about Canelo? Are they talking about the boxing fight? Or are they talking about the absolute dominating, beautiful, masterful, masterclass performance that I put on Merab and the viral knockout that came with it? Or are they talking about a 36-minute Canelo boxing fight that was kinda fire?”

Concluding, O’Malley assures fans it will be he (not Alvarez) who steals the headlines on September 14th (h/t MMAMania):

“That’s what excites me. It’s the competition of who are they talking about Sunday, Monday, Tuesday? Who who stole the headlines? Me!”

Do you believe it will be Sean O’Malley defending his title by defeating Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306 and in the process putting the Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga boxing bout in the rear-view mirror?

