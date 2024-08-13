Alexander Volkanovski is expecting “a proper performance” from Israel Adesanya at UFC 305: “He gets a crazy finish”

By Susan Cox - August 13, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski is expecting ‘a proper performance’ from Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.

UFC 305 takes place this coming Saturday, August 17th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

The main event will feature the much-anticipated middleweight title bout between current champion Dricus Du Plessis (21-2 MMA) and former champion Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA).

Adesanya will be looking to become a three-time UFC middleweight champion.

Du Plessis will be defending his title for the first time at UFC 305.

Former UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, shared on his YouTube channel his thoughts on Adesanya:

“I’m expecting a performance from Israel Adesanya, like a proper performance like you’ve seen in the Paulo Costa performance where he goes out and just does it in impressive fashion – only because I think he’s always going to have them skills.”

Continuing ‘The Great’ spoke about Du Plessis:

“Dricus is very awkward, very unorthodox. He’s got awkward pressure, which is very, very hard for people to deal with, and we’ve seen awkward pressure from Strickland give Izzy problems. But that doesn’t happen to Izzy twice. There’s no way that fight looks the same.”

As to how ‘Stylebender’ will perform, Alexander Volkanovski shared:

“I think Israel Adesanya is going to put on that type of performance where he gets a crazy finish, and that’s saying something because Dricus is no joke. Dricus is very strong, wrestler, grappler, so Izzy is going to have to be careful of Dricus trying to take him down because I reckon he’s going to have that freakish strength, and he’s got good D’Arce (chokes) and good (other) chokes as well.”

As far as a prediction for who will be victorious at UFC 305, the Australian said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“So you’re going to have to be careful. … I feel like something big is coming – I mean, a big finish. I mean highlight-reel Izzy that we’ve seen. That type of finish that we’re going to see from Izzy, which is going to be huge, which just puts him – obviously he’s always been a superstar, just puts him right back where he was not that long ago.”

Will you be watching this Saturday night? Do you think Israel Adesanya will have a proper performance as insinuated by Alexander Volkanovski?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

