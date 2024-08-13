Joe Rogan accused of stealing comedy material from Brendan Schaub

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has been accused of stealing comedic material from Brendan Schaub.

In his latest venture, Joe Rogan has a new stand-up special on Netflix titled ‘Burn the Boats’. This is Rogan’s third Netflix special, filmed at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, Texas, and was released on August 3rd.

Rogan’s first stand up special ‘I’m Gonna Be Dead Someday…’ was released in 2000, followed by ‘Strange Times’ which was released in 2018.

The 57-year-old podcaster and MMA color commentator is coming under the microscope for his new special and it’s not just bad reviews that are taking center stage as he’s also being accused of stealing comedic material.

‘Burn the Boats’ was given a 4.9/10 rating on IMDB.

The 1 hour, 7-minute Netflix special has been reviewed by social media and referred to as ‘underwhelming, exhausting, and lazily derivative’, ‘purely painful’, ‘unfunny’, and the list goes on.

‘The Elephant Grave’ posted a breakdown of ‘Burn the Boats’ which was filled with criticism. They accused Rogan of reusing jokes and ‘borrowing’ material from other comics.

In particular, Joe Rogan is being accused of stealing comedy material from none other than Brendan Schaub. Former MMA heavyweight, Schaub is a stand-up comedian in his own right.

‘The Naked Gambler’ posted an excerpt of the show to ‘X‘ with the caption:

“YouTuber Elephant Graveyard alleged that Rogan’s new standup special both re-used his own old jokes, and stole jokes from others. Which, okay, but you MUST see *who* he was accused of stealing jokes from. Lmfao.”

YouTuber Elephant Graveyard alleged that Rogan's new standup special both re-used his own old jokes, and stole jokes from others. Which, okay, but you MUST see *who* he was accused of stealing jokes from. Lmfao. pic.twitter.com/q7LEnSQHou — The Naked Gambler (@NakedGambling) August 12, 2024

As of this writing, neither Rogan nor Schaub have commented on the ‘stealing’ allegations.

