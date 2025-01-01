RIZIN Decade Full Results and Highlights

The RIZIN ring returned to the Saitama Super Arena earlier today for their annual New Year’s Eve event.

Today’s RIZIN: Decade was headlined by a trio of fun title fights. In the main event, Chihiro Suzuki looked to defend his featherweight gold against former champion Kleber Koike Erbst. The co-main saw the return of flyweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi, who faced rising contender Nkazimulo Zulu.

Lastly, Roberto de Souza looked to make a defense of his lightweight title against Vugar Karamov. The rest of the RIZIN: Decade card saw the return of names such as Seika Izawa, who met Lucia Apdelgarim in a heated fight on the main card. Bantamweights Yuki Motoya and Kyoma Akimoto opened up on the main card, in a three-round showcase.

The prelims also saw the return of UFC veteran Jose ‘Shorty’ Torres, who faced Makoto Takahashi in a catchweight bout. Heavyweight prospect Edokpolo King faced former Sumo champion Takagenji on the prelims as well, with former Manny Pacquiao opponent Rukiya Anpo making a return to the ring as well.

RIZIN 49 Main Card Results:

Featherweight Title Fight: Kleber Koike Erbst def. Chihiro Suzuki by unanimous decision

Flyweight Title Fight: Kyoji Horiguchi def. Nkazimulo Zulu by unanimous decision

Lightweight Title Fight: Roberto de Souza (c) def. Vugar Karamov by submission (triangle choke) at 4:45 of round one

Super Atomweight: Seika Izawa def. Lucia Apdelgarim by submission (triangle armbar) at 2:21 of round one

Bantamweight: Yuki Motoya def. Kyoma Akimoto by unanimous decision

Seika Izawa is a PROBLEM on the ground, forces the tap from an outmatched Lucia Apdelgarim. Izawa improves to 15-0, says she wants to face international talent. #RIZIN_Decade

RIZIN 49 Prelim Results:

Featherweight: Razhabali Shaidulloev def. Yuta Kubo TKO (punches) 2:30 of round two

Featherweight: Karshyga Dautbek def. YA-MAN by unanimous decision

Bantamweight: Ryuya Fukuda def. Ryusei Ashizawa KO (punches) 0:54 of round one

Heavyweight: Mikio Ueda def. Kim Tae-in by KO (knee) 2:31 of round two

Catchweight: Jose Torres def. Makoto Takahashi by split-decision

Lightweight: Taisei Sakuraba def. Yusuke Yachi by TKO (punches) 0:26 of round one.

TAISEI SAKURABA WITH A 26-SECOND KO WIN‼️ Making his father proud with a perfect MMA debut ✨



Featherweight: Koji Takeda def. Suguru Nii by technical decision

Heavyweight: King Edokpolo def. Takakenshin by KO (knee and punches) 3:22 of round one.

King Edokpolo with the big finish! The knee, the punches, and it's allll over! #RIZIN_Decade



Bantamweight: Genji Umeno def. Taiga Kawabe by unanimous decision.

RIZIN Bangaichi Results:

⚠️ A MELEE HAS BROKEN OUT SINA KARIMIAN HAS PUNCHED THE REFEREE!⚠️



Catchweight: Rukiya Anpo def. Sina Karimian by unanimous decision

Welterweight: Sho Patrick Usami def. Issa Hosokawa by KO (punches to the body) 2:59 of round two.

Catchweight: Tatsuki Shinotsuka def. Aoi Noda TKO (punch) 2:04 of round one.

Catchweight: Daichi Tomizawa def. Kota Miura KO (knee) 1:53 of round one.

Featherweight: Taio Asahisa def. Yura by unanimous decision

Featherweight: Hyuma Yasui def. Hiroaki Suzuki by unanimous decision

Featherweight: Hiroto Gomyo def. Koki Akada by split-decision

What did you make of today’s card? Did you enjoy RIZIN 49?