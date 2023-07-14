Sean O’Malley had no issue with Israel Adesanya’s post-fight antics opposite Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290: “I thought it was sweet”

By Harry Kettle - July 14, 2023

Sean O’Malley didn’t seem to have too much of an issue with the actions of Israel Adesanya at UFC 290 last weekend.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis

Last Saturday night, Dricus du Plessis finished Robert Whittaker to earn a shot at the UFC middleweight championship. In doing so, he welcomed the attention of Israel Adesanya, the reigning king of the division. Adesanya entered the Octagon after the fight for a face-off, and it’s safe to say things got heated.

‘Stylebender’ used the N-word on several occasions, seemingly referring back to the ‘African champion’ debate the two have had in recent months. As you can imagine, many are expecting the build-up to their title fight to be quite intense.

RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY CASTS DOUBT ON DRICUS DU PLESSIS BEING ABLE TO “MANHANDLE” ISRAEL ADESANYA: “I THINK HE SMOKES DDP”

Sean O’Malley, who has had some thoughts on this rivalry already, didn’t mind Israel’s actions all too much in Las Vegas.

O’Malley praises Adesanya

“I loved it,” O’Malley said. “I thought it was sweet. I wish I could say that… But I thought it was f***ing – I thought it was awesome…Call him the n-word. I was hoping [Du Plessis] said, ‘What!?’”

Quotes via MMA News

Adesanya is going to do what he wants to do, especially in a scenario like this. His feud with du Plessis seems to be incredibly personal, and it’ll likely remain that way in the weeks and months to come.

As for Sean O’Malley, he has a tall task of his own ahead of him as he prepares to challenge Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight championship next month, which has an interesting storyline in its own right.

Do you agree with Sean O’Malley? What do you expect to happen when Israel Adesanya finally squares off with Dricus du Plessis? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Maycee Barber, Amanda Ribas, UFC, UFC Jacksonville

Maycee Barber names two opponents she would like to fight in her next UFC appearance: “They’re right there in the rankings”

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2023
Norma-Dumont
UFC

Norma Dumont explains why terminating the women’s featherweight division would be a “big loss” for the UFC

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2023

Norma Dumont has explained why she doesn’t think the UFC should cut the women’s featherweight division.

Austin Lingo
UFC

Austin Lingo expects to outwork and tire out Melquizael Costa at UFC Vegas 77: "He gassed in his debut"

Cole Shelton - July 13, 2023

Austin Lingo believes his pace is the key to beating Melquizael Costa at UFC Vegas 77..

Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

WATCH | Nate Diaz spars 30-1 pro boxer ahead of Jake Paul boxing match

Cole Shelton - July 13, 2023

Sparring footage from Nate Diaz preparing for his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul has been released.

Daniel Cormier, Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis.
Dricus du Plessis

Daniel Cormier believes Israel Adesanya's fight with Dricus du Plessis is must-win: "You can't lose to him"

Josh Evanoff - July 13, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Israel Adesanya’s fight with Dricus du Plessis is now a must-win.

Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury sends a message to "big stiff dosser" Francis Ngannou ahead of boxing match

Cole Shelton - July 13, 2023
Ronda Rousey and Cat Zingano
Ronda Rousey

Cat Zingano reveals Ronda Rousey enlisted her help for MMA pension bill: "Mutual respect there"

Josh Evanoff - July 13, 2023

Cat Zingano has revealed that former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey wanted her help in California.

Daniel Cormier and Robbie Lawler
Robbie Lawler

Daniel Cormier praises Robbie Lawler's UFC 290 retirement win: "It never happens!"

Josh Evanoff - July 13, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is still in awe of Robbie Lawler.

Ronda Rousey
UFC

Ronda Rousey is reportedly "not considering" a return to the UFC despite recent rumors

Cole Shelton - July 13, 2023

Ronda Rousey is not considering a return to the UFC.

Evan Elder
UFC

Evan Elder knows he's fighting for his job at UFC Vegas 77 but is confident he'll finish Genaro Valdez

Cole Shelton - July 13, 2023

Evan Elder knows his UFC Vegas 77 against Genaro Valdez is do-or-die for his career.