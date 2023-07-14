Sean O’Malley had no issue with Israel Adesanya’s post-fight antics opposite Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290: “I thought it was sweet”

Sean O’Malley didn’t seem to have too much of an issue with the actions of Israel Adesanya at UFC 290 last weekend.

Last Saturday night, Dricus du Plessis finished Robert Whittaker to earn a shot at the UFC middleweight championship. In doing so, he welcomed the attention of Israel Adesanya, the reigning king of the division. Adesanya entered the Octagon after the fight for a face-off, and it’s safe to say things got heated.

‘Stylebender’ used the N-word on several occasions, seemingly referring back to the ‘African champion’ debate the two have had in recent months. As you can imagine, many are expecting the build-up to their title fight to be quite intense.

Sean O’Malley, who has had some thoughts on this rivalry already, didn’t mind Israel’s actions all too much in Las Vegas.