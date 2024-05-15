Diego Ferreira believes Mateusz Rebecki’s corner should have stopped the fight to save him, eyes Bobby Green next

By Cole Shelton - May 15, 2024

Diego Ferreira wasn’t surprised he was such a big underdog to Mateusz Rebecki at UFC St. Louis, but despite that, he thought it was a good matchup for him.

Diego Ferreira

Ferreira was ending his year-long layoff, but in the first round, the Brazilian got dropped. The two had a clash of heads, which the ref didn’t notice, so as Ferreira tried to wipe his head to check for blood, Rebecki dropped him.

“He was rushing in so much, he kind of headbutted me and I put my attention to wipe my face to see if I was bleeding. I looked down and in kind of threw me off. It was at that moment that he hit me with his left and he hit me in the nose and I fell on my butt. It wasn’t too significant from the headbutt, it was more that I took my attention away from him,” Ferreira said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Despite getting dropped in the first round at UFC St. Louis, Ferreira was still happy with his performance as he knew the first round would be tough. But, the Brazilian had confidence the longer the fight went, the better for him.

“That was the game plan. I knew he was going to come aggressive and try and take my head off. I knew the longer the fight went, he was going to fade, and I have good cardio. Going into the fight, I knew I was going to get hit but I stayed composed and he was rushing trying to land the left,” Ferreira said.

Diego Ferreira ended up taking over in the second and third rounds, as he dominated Mateusz Rebecki. He was landing heavy shots, as Rebecki’s eyes began to close.

Ultimately, Ferreira got the TKO win with nine seconds left, but the Brazilian believes Rebecki’s corner should have stopped it much sooner to save their fighter.

“I looked at his face and was like ‘Oh my God’ he got beat up. He got beat up badly, but that is not my job to stop it. That is the ref’s job, or I feel like his corner should have stopped it,” Ferreira said. “I don’t think he was supposed to go that far, when I saw his second eye close after the fight, I felt bad. In the moment, I didn’t care, but I saw all the photos, and I felt so bad. I think his corner and the ref could have prevented that from happening.”

With Ferreira getting the TKO win, the goal is to return soon and hopes he can get a matchup with Bobby Green next.

“I want to see if I can get back to the rankings, fight Bobby Green. Fight someone in the rankings, or if Gamrot wants to fight me again. It was his night, but I think I can do better,” Ferreira concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Diego Ferreira UFC

Related

Edson Barboza and Max Holloway

Edson Barboza believes he's the "one guy" who deserves a BMF title fight against Max Holloway

Cole Shelton - May 15, 2024
Sean Strickland, Paulo Costa
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland rips ‘weak f****** man’ Paulo Costa for not signing contract just weeks before UFC 302

Curtis Calhoun - May 15, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is furious amidst Paulo Costa’s alleged refusal to sign his contract for their UFC 302 co-main event bout.

Matt Brown
Robbie Lawler

Matt Brown reveals his favorite UFC memory after recent retirement announcement

Curtis Calhoun - May 15, 2024

UFC legend Matt Brown touted one of his closest losses as his all-time favorite memory of competing inside the Octagon.

Michel Pereira
UFC

VIDEO | Michel Pereira rescues trapped dogs in latest Brazil flood recovery efforts

Curtis Calhoun - May 15, 2024

UFC middleweight star Michel Pereira rescued several dogs from flooded homes in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.

Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

VIDEO | UFC star Merab Dvalishvili uninjured in serious car accident in New York

Curtis Calhoun - May 15, 2024

UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili walked away unharmed after a serious car accident in New York.

Daniel Cormier and Joaquin Buckley

Daniel Cormier unloads on Joaquin Buckley in heated exchange: "Shut up p***y"

Cole Shelton - May 15, 2024
Aljamain Sterling
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling says he’s willing to bet his life savings that he would beat Sean O’Malley in a rematch: “People are going to say I’m still salty”

Harry Kettle - May 15, 2024

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling is pretty confident that he’d defeat Sean O’Malley if they ever fought in a rematch.

Ronda Rousey

Daniel Cormier goes to bat for Ronda Rousey amidst criticism of her concussion revelation: “All she's doing is telling her truth”

Harry Kettle - May 15, 2024

UFC legend Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on some of the criticism aimed at Ronda Rousey recently.

Ronda Rousey and Brendan Schaub
Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey takes aim at former boyfriend Brendan Schaub: “My ex thrived on playing f**ked-up mind games”

Harry Kettle - May 15, 2024

UFC legend Ronda Rousey has taken a shot at former boyfriend Brendan Schaub in her new book.

Dominick Cruz and Jose Aldo
Jose Aldo

Dominick Cruz claims he’s a “nightmare” matchup for Jose Aldo: “He’s not going to renegotiate”

Harry Kettle - May 15, 2024

UFC star Dominick Cruz believes that he is a nightmare matchup for Jose Aldo as talk of a superfight between them continues.