Ilia Topuria says he “already has a date” for UFC Spain

Ilia Topuria is saying that he ‘already has a date’ for UFC Spain.

The UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria (15-0 MMA) is claiming that he has a date for the promotion’s debut in Spain, where “El Matador” will make the first title defense.

To date, no opponent has been confirmed but rumors are it could be a rematch with Alex Volkanovski (26-4 MMA) or ‘BMF’ titleholder Max Holloway (26-7 MMA) or perhaps Brian Ortega (16-3 MMA).

‘El Matador’ is undefeated in the cage, his most recent win coming against Alexander Volkanovski by KO this past February at UFC 298.

It was UFC CEO Dana White who told reporters during the UFC 298 post-fight press conference:

“We’re going to Spain. If there’s a venue available for us, we’ll be there. We’re definitely going to Spain … and it would be a pay-per-view.”

Ilia Topuria, took to ‘X‘ just yesterday, May 14th, teasing the following:

Ya tengo fecha para UFC España😎 — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) May 14, 2024

¨I already have a date for UFC Spain”

Topuria was granted his Spanish citizenship in the months following his UFC title win and was also able to bring his belt to Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Ilia Topuria does indeed have dreams of headlining the first official UFC event at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Spain, the home ground of football giants Real Madrid.

Stay tuned for the official announcement from the promotion of the date for UFC Spain.

