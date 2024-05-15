Matt Brown reveals his favorite UFC memory after recent retirement announcement

UFC legend Matt Brown touted one of his closest losses as his all-time favorite memory of competing inside the Octagon.

Brown announced his UFC retirement after a long, legendary run inside the cage. The 43-year-old knocked out Court McGee in what turned out to be his final UFC fight in May 2023.

Brown’s UFC debut came at The Ultimate Fighter 7 Finale in 2008. He’s fought some of the top UFC welterweights ever since, defeating the likes of Stephen Thompson and Diego Sanchez.

Brown’s famous scrap with UFC Hall of Famer Robbie Lawler in 2014 is arguably one of the best fights in UFC welterweight history. He fell on the judges’ scorecards by unanimous decision, and despite the setback, Brown holds the fight in high esteem.