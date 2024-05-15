Sean Strickland rips ‘weak f****** man’ Paulo Costa for not signing contract just weeks before UFC 302

By Curtis Calhoun - May 15, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is furious amidst Paulo Costa’s alleged refusal to sign his contract for their UFC 302 co-main event bout.

Sean Strickland, Paulo Costa

Strickland and Costa are scheduled for a five-round co-main event on June 1st in Newark, New Jersey. The winner of the UFC 302 co-headliner could potentially be next in line for a title shot.

But, the Strickland vs. Costa bout has allegedly hit a speed bump amidst Costa’s absent signature from the fight contract. Despite UFC president Dana White announcing the fight at UFC 300, Strickland is worried that Costa won’t make it to the event.

Sean Strickland rips Paulo Costa for alleged sabotage of UFC 302 bout

In a recent Instagram post, Strickland exploded on Costa.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sean Strickland (@stricklandmma)

“Well god damn, Costa, I’ve heard you have yet to sign that contract,” Strickland said. “I’ll tell you what, my man, I didn’t f***** believe it. I didn’t think you would act like a coward. I thought you would man up, sack up, instead you’re acting like you have f**** ovaries…

“After you fought [Israel Adesanya], you went downhill. You went off the f**** deep end, my man. I don’t know what happened in that pee-brain you have, but do we need to get someone for you to talk to my man? Someone to talk about your f**** feelings? I think therapy is for weak men. But let me tell you something dude, you’re being a weak f**** man. If you can’t sack up and make this s*** happen, we’ll get someone for you to talk to. Don’t disappoint me, don’t disappoint the fans, and let me make you f**** bleed.”

Procrastination is nothing new for Costa when it comes to signing the dotted line. He didn’t sign his UFC 298 contract to face Robert Whittaker until days before the event, a fight he lost by unanimous decision.

Strickland and Costa are both looking to get back in the win column at UFC 302. After losing to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297, Strickland is hoping to earn another title shot.

While Strickland vs. Costa is likely to happen at UFC 302, Strickland is becoming increasingly irritated with Costa’s games, adding more fuel to the fire of their upcoming fight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

