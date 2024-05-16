Michael Bisping doesn’t foresee Khabib Nurmagomedov receiving any serious punishment for alleged tax fraud
UFC commentator Michael Bisping can’t imagine Khabib Nurmagomedov will recieve a serious punishment for his alleged tax fraud.
As we all know, Khabib Nurmagomedov is a mixed martial arts legend. He retired undefeated, he was the UFC lightweight champion, and he’s one of the biggest stars in the history of the sport. However, he’s recently been forced to confront an entirely different opponent.
Recent reports have suggested that Dagestan’s own Nurmagomedov owes over $3 million due to a tax issue. As of right now, it doesn’t appear as if there’s been any kind of official resolution.
With that in mind, Michael Bisping weighed in on how he thinks it’ll play out during a recent podcast.
Bisping weighs in on Khabib’s situation
“Khabib has represented Russia on the world stage for a long time and Russia’s, just like every bloody government, crooked as hell and Russia is right up there with the best. But I would think that with Khabib being one of their, he’s pretty tight with Putin, that’s what I’m trying to say. With him f****** repping Russia to the highest, it’s like pull him to one side like ‘you little d*** head, what you doing, you gotta pay your taxes, what is this b*******, come on brother, pay tax’.”
Some have suggested that this could be enough to lure Khabib back to the Octagon for one more fight. Alas, given how and why he left the sport, we can’t picture that happening anytime soon.
What do you make of this situation involving one of the best lightweights ever? Do you believe there is a chance we could see Khabib Nurmagomedov back in the cage in the future? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
