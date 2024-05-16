Michael Bisping doesn’t foresee Khabib Nurmagomedov receiving any serious punishment for alleged tax fraud

UFC commentator Michael Bisping can’t imagine Khabib Nurmagomedov will recieve a serious punishment for his alleged tax fraud.

As we all know, Khabib Nurmagomedov is a mixed martial arts legend. He retired undefeated, he was the UFC lightweight champion, and he’s one of the biggest stars in the history of the sport. However, he’s recently been forced to confront an entirely different opponent.

Recent reports have suggested that Dagestan’s own Nurmagomedov owes over $3 million due to a tax issue. As of right now, it doesn’t appear as if there’s been any kind of official resolution.

RELATED: Report | Khabib Nurmagomedov being investigated for underpaying his business taxes by $300 million rubles

With that in mind, Michael Bisping weighed in on how he thinks it’ll play out during a recent podcast.