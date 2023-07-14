UFC Vegas 77: ‘Holm vs. Silva’ Weigh-in Results

UFC Vegas 77: ‘Holm vs. Silva’ takes place tomorrow, Saturday, July 15th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Weigh-In’s took place today, Friday, July 14th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event will feature a women’s bantamweight battle between former champion Holly Holm (15-6 MMA) and Mayra Beuno Silva (10-2 MMA).

‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ has won 3 of her last 4 fights in the Octagon, her most recent win coming via way of a unanimous decision against Yan Santos (14-8 MMA) in March of this year.

‘Sheetara’ is also sporting 3 wins in her last 4 fights, most recently defeating Lina Lansberg (10-8 MMA) via submission in February of this year.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 77 will see Jack Della Maddalena (14-2 MMA) battle it out with Bassil Hafez (8-3 MMA) at welterweight.

Della Maddalena, 26, has 14 consecutive victories in the cage coming into Saturday’s fight.

Hafez, 31, will be making his UFC debut.

The Official UFC Weigh-In Results can be found below:

UFC Vegas 77 Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Holly Holm (135.5) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (136)

Jack Della Maddalena (171) vs. Bassil Hafez (171)

Ottman Azaitar (156) vs. Francisco Prado (156)

Albert Duraev (185) vs. Park Jun-yong (186)

Norma Dumont (145.5) vs. Chelsea Chandler (145.5)

Terrance McKinney (156) vs. Nazim Sadykhov (156)

UFC Vegas 77 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Tucker Lutz (146) vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan (145.5)

Victoria Dudakova (116) vs. Istela Nunes (115.5)

Austin Lingo (145.5) vs. Melquizael Costa (146)

Evan Elder (156)vs. Genaro Valdez (156)

Tyson Nam (126) vs. Azat Maksum (126)

Alexander Munoz (155.5) vs. Carl Deaton (156)

Ashlee Evans-Smith (135.5) vs. Ailin Perez (135.5)

Will you be watching UFC Vegas 77 tomorrow night? Who are your picks for the wins?

