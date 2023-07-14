UFC Vegas 77: ‘Holm vs. Silva’ Weigh-in Results

By Susan Cox - July 14, 2023

UFC Vegas 77: ‘Holm vs. Silva’ takes place tomorrow, Saturday, July 15th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Holly Holm

Weigh-In’s took place today, Friday, July 14th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event will feature a women’s bantamweight battle between former champion Holly Holm (15-6 MMA) and Mayra Beuno Silva (10-2 MMA).

‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ has won 3 of her last 4 fights in the Octagon, her most recent win coming via way of a unanimous decision against Yan Santos (14-8 MMA) in March of this year.

‘Sheetara’ is also sporting 3 wins in her last 4 fights, most recently defeating Lina Lansberg (10-8 MMA) via submission in February of this year.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 77 will see Jack Della Maddalena (14-2 MMA) battle it out with Bassil Hafez (8-3 MMA) at welterweight.

Della Maddalena, 26, has 14 consecutive victories in the cage coming into Saturday’s fight.

Hafez, 31, will be making his UFC debut.

The Official UFC Weigh-In Results can be found below:

UFC Vegas 77 Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

  • Holly Holm (135.5) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (136)
  • Jack Della Maddalena (171) vs. Bassil Hafez (171)
  • Ottman Azaitar (156) vs. Francisco Prado (156)
  • Albert Duraev (185) vs. Park Jun-yong (186)
  • Norma Dumont (145.5) vs. Chelsea Chandler (145.5)
  • Terrance McKinney (156) vs. Nazim Sadykhov (156)

UFC Vegas 77 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

  • Tucker Lutz (146) vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan (145.5)
  • Victoria Dudakova (116) vs. Istela Nunes (115.5)
  • Austin Lingo (145.5) vs. Melquizael Costa (146)
  • Evan Elder (156)vs. Genaro Valdez (156)
  • Tyson Nam (126) vs. Azat Maksum (126)
  • Alexander Munoz (155.5) vs. Carl Deaton (156)
  • Ashlee Evans-Smith (135.5) vs. Ailin Perez (135.5)

Will you be watching UFC Vegas 77 tomorrow night? Who are your picks for the wins?

