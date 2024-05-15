Edson Barboza believes he’s the “one guy” who deserves a BMF title fight against Max Holloway

Edson Barboza believes he deserves to fight Max Holloway for the BMF title his next time out.

Barboza is set to headline UFC Vegas 92 on Saturday night against Lerone Murphy. It’s an intriguing matchup as Barboza looks to extend his win streak to three in a row. The Brazilian has turned back the clock as of late and if he wins on Saturday, he believes a fight against Holloway for the BMF belt makes a lot of sense.

“If one guy deserves to fight for the BMF title, it’s me. Who has better highlight knockouts than me? Bro, imagine. I love Max Holloway, he’s one of my favorite fighters ever. I love to watch him fight, and he’s a very nice guy, very family guy, but imagine a fight against him for the BMF belt. It’s going to be very, very good for me and him and the company. Like I said, I have 30 fights in the UFC. I think I deserve that. Of course, my focus is 100 percent on the next one, but I think it’s going to be good,” Barboza said at UFC Vegas 92 media day.

A fight between Holloway and Barboza would be fan-friendly and would guarantee violence. Barboza is also worthy of fighting for the BMF belt as he has fought the who’s who at lightweight and welterweight. In his career, he has shared the Octagon with the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Anthony Pettis, and Tony Ferguson among others.

Edson Barboza would also like the chance to face Max Holloway because he respects him so much. He believes Holloway is one of the best to ever do it and he wants to share the Octagon with him.

“Bro, like I said, I love him. I loved to watch the whole fight. He showed heart. He’s a great striker. He played everywhere. He’s definitely one of my favorite fighters ever to watch. I think that he’s one of the best ever, and it’s going to be a pleasure sharing the octagon with him,” Barboza said.

Before that fight can happen, if it ever does, Barboza will need to get past Murphy at UFC Vegas 92 on Saturday.