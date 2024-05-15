Edson Barboza believes he’s the “one guy” who deserves a BMF title fight against Max Holloway

By Cole Shelton - May 15, 2024

Edson Barboza believes he deserves to fight Max Holloway for the BMF title his next time out.

Edson Barboza and Max Holloway

Barboza is set to headline UFC Vegas 92 on Saturday night against Lerone Murphy. It’s an intriguing matchup as Barboza looks to extend his win streak to three in a row. The Brazilian has turned back the clock as of late and if he wins on Saturday, he believes a fight against Holloway for the BMF belt makes a lot of sense.

“If one guy deserves to fight for the BMF title, it’s me. Who has better highlight knockouts than me? Bro, imagine. I love Max Holloway, he’s one of my favorite fighters ever. I love to watch him fight, and he’s a very nice guy, very family guy, but imagine a fight against him for the BMF belt. It’s going to be very, very good for me and him and the company. Like I said, I have 30 fights in the UFC. I think I deserve that. Of course, my focus is 100 percent on the next one, but I think it’s going to be good,” Barboza said at UFC Vegas 92 media day.

A fight between Holloway and Barboza would be fan-friendly and would guarantee violence. Barboza is also worthy of fighting for the BMF belt as he has fought the who’s who at lightweight and welterweight. In his career, he has shared the Octagon with the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Anthony Pettis, and Tony Ferguson among others.

Edson Barboza would also like the chance to face Max Holloway because he respects him so much. He believes Holloway is one of the best to ever do it and he wants to share the Octagon with him.

“Bro, like I said, I love him. I loved to watch the whole fight. He showed heart. He’s a great striker. He played everywhere. He’s definitely one of my favorite fighters ever to watch. I think that he’s one of the best ever, and it’s going to be a pleasure sharing the octagon with him,” Barboza said.

Before that fight can happen, if it ever does, Barboza will need to get past Murphy at UFC Vegas 92 on Saturday.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Edson Barboza Max Holloway UFC

Related

Sean Strickland, Paulo Costa

Sean Strickland rips ‘weak f****** man’ Paulo Costa for not signing contract just weeks before UFC 302

Curtis Calhoun - May 15, 2024
Matt Brown
Robbie Lawler

Matt Brown reveals his favorite UFC memory after recent retirement announcement

Curtis Calhoun - May 15, 2024

UFC legend Matt Brown touted one of his closest losses as his all-time favorite memory of competing inside the Octagon.

Michel Pereira
UFC

VIDEO | Michel Pereira rescues trapped dogs in latest Brazil flood recovery efforts

Curtis Calhoun - May 15, 2024

UFC middleweight star Michel Pereira rescued several dogs from flooded homes in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.

Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

VIDEO | UFC star Merab Dvalishvili uninjured in serious car accident in New York

Curtis Calhoun - May 15, 2024

UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili walked away unharmed after a serious car accident in New York.

Daniel Cormier and Joaquin Buckley
Joaquin Buckley

Daniel Cormier unloads on Joaquin Buckley in heated exchange: "Shut up p***y"

Cole Shelton - May 15, 2024

Daniel Cormier has taken aim at Joaquin Buckley over his recent comments.

Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling says he’s willing to bet his life savings that he would beat Sean O’Malley in a rematch: “People are going to say I’m still salty”

Harry Kettle - May 15, 2024
Ronda Rousey

Daniel Cormier goes to bat for Ronda Rousey amidst criticism of her concussion revelation: “All she's doing is telling her truth”

Harry Kettle - May 15, 2024

UFC legend Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on some of the criticism aimed at Ronda Rousey recently.

Ronda Rousey and Brendan Schaub
Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey takes aim at former boyfriend Brendan Schaub: “My ex thrived on playing f**ked-up mind games”

Harry Kettle - May 15, 2024

UFC legend Ronda Rousey has taken a shot at former boyfriend Brendan Schaub in her new book.

Dominick Cruz and Jose Aldo
Jose Aldo

Dominick Cruz claims he’s a “nightmare” matchup for Jose Aldo: “He’s not going to renegotiate”

Harry Kettle - May 15, 2024

UFC star Dominick Cruz believes that he is a nightmare matchup for Jose Aldo as talk of a superfight between them continues.

Brendan Allen and Marvin Vettori
Marvin Vettori

Brendan Allen explains why he has no interest in rebooking Marvin Vettori fight: "He's delusional"

Cole Shelton - May 14, 2024

Brendan Allen doesn’t see a need in getting rebooked against Marvin Vettori.