Sean O’Malley casts doubt on Dricus du Plessis being able to “manhandle” Israel Adesanya: “I think he smokes DDP”
Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on a possible UFC middleweight title showdown between Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis.
Next month, Dricus du Plessis will battle Robert Whittaker in the biggest fight of his career so far. Of course, the real aim of the game is to earn a shot against Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight championship. Adesanya is expected to return in September as he attempts to remain at the top of the mountain at 185 pounds.
Dricus du Plessis, meanwhile, hasn’t been shy when discussing his feelings about the champ. Between the African heritage remarks and claims that he manhandled him in training, there’s been no stone left unturned.
In the mind of Sean O’Malley, though, past grappling exchanges won’t matter all too much when they get into the Octagon.
“The thing about that, so long ago, it doesn’t matter,” O’Malley said. “Especially if it’s just grappling, or just kickboxing…that doesn’t necessarily translate into a fight, into a cage, into that big moment when you guys fight. Izzy was probably just kickboxing [at the time], so I don’t think too much of that, I think he smokes DDP.”
O’Malley backs Adesanya
Israel Adesanya is on top of the world right now and it’ll take something special to knock him off. Still, Whittaker is of the belief that he can get the job done at his third attempt, and the same can be said for du Plessis.
This story is only just getting started, and it should make for entertaining viewing in the months ahead.
When all is said and done, who do you believe will be the middleweight champion? Adesanya, Whittaker or du Plessis? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
