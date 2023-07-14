Maycee Barber names two opponents she would like to fight in her next UFC appearance: “They’re right there in the rankings”

By Harry Kettle - July 14, 2023

Maycee Barber has listed two potential opponents for her next fight as she continues to try and push for a title shot.

Maycee Barber, Amanda Ribas, UFC, UFC Jacksonville

For many years now, Maycee Barber has been seen as a top prospect in the UFC. She’s had her setbacks, including back-to-back losses, but she’s been able to rattle off five wins in a row to really put herself in contention.

Now, after her win over Amanda Ribas, she’s ready to try and call her shot. There are lots of options out there for her in the division, and given how young she is, she has plenty of time to fine-tune her skills before going after the strap.

In a recent interview, Barber explained her thought process behind her search for a new foe.

“We have several names in mind, and it will be interesting to see,” Barber said. “I like the Lauren Murphy fight, she’s ranked one above me. I like the idea of fighting Jessica Andrade, I like the idea of those kind of fights. They’re right there in the rankings. It really just depends on what the UFC thinks and what we want to do together. We’ll figure it out.”

Barber’s push for greatness

“I love the exciting fights,” Barber said recalling her win. “If it’s a war, if it’s a brawl, I love that because it keeps the fans engaged, and you don’t get to see females do that very often. You don’t get to see that kind of fight. So I’m very honored and excited that I can bring that to the table to myself and my career, and the UFC.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you believe Maycee Barber will become a UFC champion? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

