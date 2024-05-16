Rafael dos Anjos calls for the UFC remove him from the lightweight rankings, requests July return

Former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos has asked for the promotion to remove him from the lightweight rankings.

For many years now, Rafael dos Anjos has been seen as a respected veteran in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’s fought against the best of the best, and he’s always willing to take on a tough challenge. Alas, in recent times, he hasn’t been that successful in terms of results.

In his last two fights, he’s come up on the losing end in defeats to Vicente Luque and Mateusz Gamrot. His last victory came against Bryan Barberena in December 2022.

In terms of his future, nothing has been decided – but in a recent tweet, the 39-year-old provided an update on what he wants to do next.