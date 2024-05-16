Michael Bisping explains why he actually likes Colby Covington’s callout of former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has explained why he wouldn’t be opposed to the idea of Colby Covington taking on Charles Oliveira.

As we all know, Colby Covington is a controversial figure in mixed martial arts. From his trash talk to some of the many high profile fights he’s been involved in, ‘Chaos’ certainly knows how to make some noise. Of course, while he has plenty of critics, he also has quite a few fans, too.

At this point, nobody knows for sure what’s next for him. A bout with Ian Machado Garry has been heavily teased, but nothing has been confirmed.

RELATED: Colby Covington targets “legacy fight” against former UFC titleholder: “Let’s see if you’re all talk!”

One idea that Covington threw out there recently was a collision with Charles Oliveira if ‘Do Bronx’ opted to make his way up to welterweight. In the mind of Michael Bisping, that isn’t the worst idea in the world.