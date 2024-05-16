Michael Bisping explains why he actually likes Colby Covington’s callout of former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira

By Harry Kettle - May 16, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has explained why he wouldn’t be opposed to the idea of Colby Covington taking on Charles Oliveira.

As we all know, Colby Covington is a controversial figure in mixed martial arts. From his trash talk to some of the many high profile fights he’s been involved in, ‘Chaos’ certainly knows how to make some noise. Of course, while he has plenty of critics, he also has quite a few fans, too.

At this point, nobody knows for sure what’s next for him. A bout with Ian Machado Garry has been heavily teased, but nothing has been confirmed.

One idea that Covington threw out there recently was a collision with Charles Oliveira if ‘Do Bronx’ opted to make his way up to welterweight. In the mind of Michael Bisping, that isn’t the worst idea in the world.

Bisping likes Covington vs Oliveira

“That’s actually, you’ve kind of sold me on it because at first I was kind of scratching my head from a Colby Covington perspective. I’m like the guy’s not even in the division but it does nothing in terms of respected rankings but it is a big win for both men. If Colby can beat a Charles Oliveira, one of the most exciting guys, we all know his resume and if Oliveira can beat one of the perennial contenders in Colby, again, that does nothing but boost the reputation of the career. I like it actually.”

Would you be interested in seeing Colby Covington square off with Charles Oliveira at welterweight? If it does happen, who do you believe would be considered the favorite in that contest? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

