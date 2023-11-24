Sean O’Malley explains how Snoop Dogg’s commentary during DWCS played a “massive” role in his UFC stardom

Sean O’Malley is explaining how Snoop Dogg’s commentary during DWCS played a ‘massive’ role in his UFC stardom.

It was back in July of 2017, on the second season of Dana White’s Contender Series, where Sean O’Malley (17-1 MMA) knocked out Alfred Khashakyan (11-5 MMA) at 4:14 of round 1. And, as they say, the rest is history.

‘Suga’ had commentators Snoop Dogg and Urijah Faber at that event, an event which launched O’Malley’s entrance into the UFC.

Sean O’Malley, speaking on ‘The Breakfast Club’, reflected on the role Snoop Dogg played in his rise to stardom:

“Oh, huge. Massive, massive. It’s crazy how my career has played out. That was the beginning of the craziness. Snoop Dogg is commentating on my fight when I was 21, 22 on the Contender Series.”

Continuing the now 29-year-old said (h/t MMANews):

“It’s the first time they’ve done it. I knock that dude out, and he yells ‘O’Malley’ like 30 times. That was crazy.”

Following the DWCS win, O’Malley shared some smoke and a photo-op with Snoop Dog:

“I don’t even remember, I got so high. We were in the trailer, and they just kept passing it. I walked out of the trailer, and there were a bunch of cameras. A bunch of people around. I hadn’t smoked, probably for three or four weeks leading up to a fight. I just got a crazy knockout. I just got signed to the UFC. Now I’m smoking with Snoop and when I was leaving the trailer, that felt like a movie. That was crazy. I don’t remember what we talked about at all.”

Sean O’Malley is the current UFC bantamweight champion after defeating Aljamain Sterling (23-4 MMA) via TKO this past August at UFC 292.

Next in his sights is a rematch and title defense against Marlon Vera (23-8 MMA), scheduled for March 9th of 2024 at UFC 299. It was Vera who handed O’Malley his one and only loss in the Octagon back in 2020 at UFC 252.

Are you looking forward to Sean O’Malley vs Marlon Vera II? After acknowledging the massive role Dogg played in ‘Suga’s’ success, perhaps he’ll be on hand to cheer him on at UFC 299.

