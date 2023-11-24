Ilia Topuria details the key “advantage” he will have over Alex Volkanovski at UFC 298

Ilia Topuria is detailing the key ‘advantage’ he will have over Alex Volkanovski at UFC 298.

UFC 298 will take place on Saturday, February 17th at a TBD venue in Los Angeles, California.

The main event featherweight title fight will feature Ilia Topuria (14-0 MMA) going up against Alexander Volkanovski (26-3 MMA).

The undefeated Topuria, 26, last fought Josh Emmett (18-4 MMA) this past June, winning via unanimous decision.

‘The Great’, at 35, has 2 losses in his last 3 fights, both losses coming against Islam Makhachev (25-1 MMA).

Topuria, speaking through an interpreter on the ‘Overdogs’ Podcast, shared why he believes he has the advantage heading into his battle with Volkanovski:

“That’s where I really think I have the advantage with him because he’s a good striker, but he’s not a natural wrestler, or he’s not good on the ground. That’s where I’m going to make a difference.”

Speaking of Volkanovski’s most recent loss, Topuria continued:

“For me, what happened in his last fight (with Makhachev) doesn’t change anything. I know the result will be the same, training is the same, the focus is the same. I’m going to train for the best in the world, and I’m pretty sure I’m going to get that win.”

Topuria is confident he’ll keep his winning streak alive:

“He has really nothing to lose. He already lost. He already knows how that feels, I don’t know how that feels, and I better never taste how that’s going to feel.”

Concluding, Topuria shared his plan going forward (h/t MMAJunkie):

“So, that’s what I think is going to happen that I’m going to beat Volk on Feb. 17 and then I’m going to fight Max Holloway here in Spain. That’s my goal right now, and I think it’s going to happen.”

So there you have it, Topuria, believing he’ll beat Volk in the new year, already has Max Holloway in his sights, hoping to match-up with him in front of his hometown crowd in Spain.

Holloway (25-7 MMA) last fought and defeated ‘The Korean Zombie’ (17-8 MMA) by KO this past August.

Do you believe, as ‘El Matador’ does, that he has the advantage over Volkanovski? Who will you be betting on come February 17th?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!