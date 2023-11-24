Ilia Topuria details the key “advantage” he will have over Alex Volkanovski at UFC 298

By Susan Cox - November 23, 2023

Ilia Topuria is detailing the key ‘advantage’ he will have over Alex Volkanovski at UFC 298.

Ilia Topuria, Alex Volkanovski, UFC 298, UFC

UFC 298 will take place on Saturday, February 17th at a TBD venue in Los Angeles, California.

The main event featherweight title fight will feature Ilia Topuria (14-0 MMA) going up against Alexander Volkanovski (26-3 MMA).

The undefeated Topuria, 26, last fought Josh Emmett (18-4 MMA) this past June, winning via unanimous decision.

‘The Great’, at 35, has 2 losses in his last 3 fights, both losses coming against Islam Makhachev (25-1 MMA).

Topuria, speaking through an interpreter on the ‘Overdogs’ Podcast, shared why he believes he has the advantage heading into his battle with Volkanovski:

“That’s where I really think I have the advantage with him because he’s a good striker, but he’s not a natural wrestler, or he’s not good on the ground. That’s where I’m going to make a difference.”

Speaking of Volkanovski’s most recent loss, Topuria continued:

“For me, what happened in his last fight (with Makhachev) doesn’t change anything. I know the result will be the same, training is the same, the focus is the same. I’m going to train for the best in the world, and I’m pretty sure I’m going to get that win.”

Topuria is confident he’ll keep his winning streak alive:

“He has really nothing to lose. He already lost. He already knows how that feels, I don’t know how that feels, and I better never taste how that’s going to feel.”

Concluding, Topuria shared his plan going forward (h/t MMAJunkie):

“So, that’s what I think is going to happen that I’m going to beat Volk on Feb. 17 and then I’m going to fight Max Holloway here in Spain. That’s my goal right now, and I think it’s going to happen.”

So there you have it, Topuria, believing he’ll beat Volk in the new year, already has Max Holloway in his sights, hoping to match-up with him in front of his hometown crowd in Spain.

Holloway (25-7 MMA) last fought and defeated ‘The Korean Zombie’ (17-8 MMA) by KO this past August.

Do you believe, as ‘El Matador’ does, that he has the advantage over Volkanovski? Who will you be betting on come February 17th?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Ilia Topuria UFC UFC 298

Related

Sean O'Malley, UFC

Sean O’Malley advises Jorge Masvidal against picking a street fight with Chael Sonnen

Susan Cox - November 23, 2023
Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria already eyeing Max Holloway after Alexander Volkanovski: "It's going to happen"

Josh Evanoff - November 23, 2023

UFC featherweight contender Ilia Topuria wants Alexander Volkanovski, then he wants Max Holloway in Spain.

Derek Brunson
UFC

Derek Brunson reveals conversation with Dana White following UFC release: "No ill will"

Josh Evanoff - November 23, 2023

PFL middleweight contender Derek Brunson has discussed his exit from the UFC.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White announces two more fights inlcuding Joe Pyfer getting first UFC main event

Cole Shelton - November 23, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has announced two key more fights on social media.

Chase Hooper
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Chase Hooper explains why he was "surprised" to finish Jordan Leavitt in the first round at UFC Vegas 82

Cole Shelton - November 22, 2023

Chase Hooper has his first win streak in the UFC.

Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakic

Jan Blachowicz plans to silence Aleksandar Rakic with a "clear KO" at UFC 297: "He’s going to have nothing to say"

Cole Shelton - November 22, 2023
Dan Hooker
Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker speaks following withdrawal from Bobby Green fight: "It's all on me"

Josh Evanoff - November 22, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker has explained why he’s no longer fighting Bobby Green.

Ailin Perez
UFC

Ailin Perez reveals she made more on OnlyFans this weekend than her entire purse after shouting it out following UFC Vegas 82 win

Cole Shelton - November 22, 2023

Ailin Perez says she made more money on OnlyFans this weekend than she did competing in the UFC.

Tom Aspinall raises his hands
UFC

Tom Aspinall interested in boxing match if UFC doesn't let him be active: "Don't want to be waiting around for Jon Jones"

Josh Evanoff - November 22, 2023

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is down to box if he can’t fight in the cage.

Colby Covington and Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards

Colby Covington takes aim at Leon Edwards for easy path to UFC title shot: "Didn't earn it the hard way like I did"

Josh Evanoff - November 22, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington feels that Leon Edwards has had it easy.