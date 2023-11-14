Sean O’Malley details “weird as hell” comment from Marlon Vera during faceoff ahead of UFC 299 rematch

Sean O’Malley says Marlon Vera made an odd comment during their faceoff last week.

It was recently announced that O’Malley would defend his bantamweight title for the first time in March in the main event of UFC 299 against Marlon Vera. The two fought back in 2020 and Vera won by first-round TKO in a fight that ‘Suga’ hurt his ankle.

Since then, the two have been vocal in wanting to run it back and they will in March at UFC 299 for Sean O’Malley’s bantamweight title. To help promote the fight, the two were in New York ahead of UFC 295 and had a faceoff. According to ‘Suga’ during the faceoff, Vera made a weird comment that caught him off guard.

“Well, it wasn’t, that one wandering (eye) wasn’t wandering as bad. I wanted to say a wandering comment, but I’m like, damn, those eyes are looking pretty straight, which usually one is off to the left. He has some weird shit, I don’t know what it is, he got some weird shit going on in there. But he said, look deeper into my eyes, Daddy. I was like, what, the f***? Yeah, that was weird as hell,” Sean O’Malley said on his TimBoSugarShow Podcast.

RELATED: Henry Cejudo continues to take aim at Merab Dvalishvili.

It is no doubt an interesting comment that Sean O’Malley says was weird to him. As of right now, Marlon Vera hasn’t commented on if he said it or why he did, but it certainly threw O’Malley off.

Sean O’Malley is coming off a second-round knockout win over Aljamain Sterling in August to win the bantamweight title. To earn the title shot, he scored a controversial split decision over Petr Yan in Abu Dhabi. He also holds notable wins over Raulian Paiva, Eddie Wineland, and Thomas Almeida. His lone loss came to Marlon Vera at UFC 252 in August of 2020.