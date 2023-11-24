Superlek Kiatmoo9 to defend flyweight kickboxing strap against Elias Mahmoudi in ONE Fight Night 18 headliner

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 24, 2023

ONE Championship has set the stage for an epic clash between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Elias Mahmoudi to headline its first U.S. primetime show of 2024.

Superlek Kiatmoo9

The bout for Superlek’s ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title takes place at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video. It airs live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on January 12.

Superlek enters the matchup with an impressive promotional record of 12-1. His sole defeat came in a hard-fought battle against Ilias Ennahachi for the same belt in 2021.

“The Kicking Machine” rebounded from that loss, embarking on a 10-fight winning streak. During this run, he claimed and defended the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title.

Apart from his dominance in kickboxing, he managed to seize the #1 contender’s spot in Muay Thai.

His most recent outing saw him engaged in a 2023 Fight of the Year candidate against ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

In that bout, Superlek eked out a close unanimous decision win. However, he was denied from taking home the strap for missing weight.

Now, he returns to his own domain with the intent of successfully defending his throne for the second time.

Elias Mahmoudi aiming to take gold from Superlek Kiatmoo9

Standing in Superlek Kiatmoo9’s way to extend his reign over the division is Elias Mahmoudi.

The French-Algerian striker has been on a quest for redemption since his close call in 2019. At the time, he narrowly lost a technical decision to Petchdam Petchyindee in a battle for the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title.

Since that bout, Mahmoudi has been relentless in his pursuit of another shot at glory. That opportunity has finally arrived at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video.

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

John Lineker

Former MMA world champ John Lineker to face dangerous Liam Harrison under Muay Thai rules

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 23, 2023
Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship, Olympics, MMA, GAMMA
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong reveals that ONE Championship is poised for record-breaking numbers in 2024

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 23, 2023

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong expressed unwavering confidence in the company’s financial future.

Roman Kryklia
ONE Championship

Roman Kryklia battles Alex Roberts for inaugural heavyweight Muay Thai crown at ONE Fight Night 17

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 21, 2023

History will go down on December 8 when Roman Kryklia takes on Alex Roberts for the inaugural ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Championship.

Chatri Sityodtong
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong shakes up MMA world: "ONE is getting ready to take over"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 21, 2023

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has confirmed the promotion’s plans to kick off the first quarter of 2024 with three premium events.

Seksan Or Kwanmuang
ONE Championship

Thai legend Seksan battles rising Aussie star River Daz at ONE Friday Fights 46

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 20, 2023

Seksan Or Kwanmuang seeks to cap off his spectacular year on a high note.

Mikey Musumeci

Flyweight submission grappling world champ Mikey Musumeci relishes experience of training Muay Thai: “I love the energy”

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 18, 2023
Jo Nattawut
ONE Championship

Niclas Larsen out, Jo Nattawut gets new opponent at ONE Fight Night 17

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 17, 2023

“Smokin’” Jo Nattawut has a new assignment for his quick turnaround fight. It’s happening at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video this December 8.

Sage Northcutt
Sage Northcutt

Sage Northcutt still wants a fight with Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki: ‘We should do it’

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 16, 2023

For Sage Northcutt, the dream matchup against legend Shinya Aoki remains a burning desire that refuses to be extinguished.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao
ONE Championship

Legendary Nong-O Hama returns to face surging newcomer Nico Carrillo at ONE Friday Fights 46

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 16, 2023

The excitement continues to build for the upcoming ONE Friday Fights 46 event on December 22, as the much-awaited return of Nong-O Hama will now grace the already stacked lineup.

Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks
ONE Championship

Jarred Brooks eyeing crossover fights with Thai superstars Superlek, Rodtang

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 16, 2023

Champions are constantly seeking new challenges to push their limits and solidify their legacies, and Jarred Brooks is no exception.