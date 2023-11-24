Superlek Kiatmoo9 to defend flyweight kickboxing strap against Elias Mahmoudi in ONE Fight Night 18 headliner

ONE Championship has set the stage for an epic clash between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Elias Mahmoudi to headline its first U.S. primetime show of 2024.

The bout for Superlek’s ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title takes place at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video. It airs live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on January 12.

Superlek enters the matchup with an impressive promotional record of 12-1. His sole defeat came in a hard-fought battle against Ilias Ennahachi for the same belt in 2021.

“The Kicking Machine” rebounded from that loss, embarking on a 10-fight winning streak. During this run, he claimed and defended the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title.

Apart from his dominance in kickboxing, he managed to seize the #1 contender’s spot in Muay Thai.

His most recent outing saw him engaged in a 2023 Fight of the Year candidate against ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

In that bout, Superlek eked out a close unanimous decision win. However, he was denied from taking home the strap for missing weight.

Now, he returns to his own domain with the intent of successfully defending his throne for the second time.