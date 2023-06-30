Joaquin Buckley brings up Khamzat Chimaev’s mother in latest callout

By Harry Kettle - June 30, 2023

Joaquin Buckley has opted to taunt Khamzat Chimaev on social media as fans continue to wait for ‘Borz’ to get back into the Octagon.

Joaquin Buckley

There’s no denying that Khamzat Chimaev is a scary individual. However, given that we haven’t seen him compete since September 2022, it’s understandable that fans are getting a bit restless. In equal measure, other fighters are more willing to call him out – case in point, Joaquin Buckley.

RELATED: VIDEO | KHAMZAT CHIMAEV THREATENS JOAQUIN BUCKLEY FOR CONFRONTING DARREN TILL: “I’M GOING TO F**K YOU UP!”

Buckley has never been one to shy away. He’s an action fighter, and he’s also someone who is happy to step into the fire at any given opportunity. He’s had some beef with Chimaev in the past as a result of an interaction with Darren Till, and it appears as if he generally has a problem with the welterweight/middleweight contender.

In the following tweet, he made that perfectly clear by getting pretty personal.

In response to an account questioning why Khamzat has been out of the cage for so long, Buckley simply replied by saying: “Cause his momma raised a bitch”.

Buckley goes after Chimaev

If he wants to get the attention of Khamzat Chimaev, we’d say he’s doing an interesting job with his methods. Buckley has competed at both 170 and 185 pounds, meaning that there’s the potential for a showdown there across both weight classes.

It doesn’t seem overly likely that this is the return match-up Chimaev will shoot for. Still, his last bout was against Kevin Holland, and perhaps he wants to try and put his name back on the map before taking a step up in competition. Either way, we’re quite confident in saying Joaquin would be up for a scrap.

Do you like what Joaquin Buckley is doing here? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Joaquin Buckley Khamzat Chimaev UFC

