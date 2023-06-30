Joaquin Buckley brings up Khamzat Chimaev’s mother in latest callout

Joaquin Buckley has opted to taunt Khamzat Chimaev on social media as fans continue to wait for ‘Borz’ to get back into the Octagon.

There’s no denying that Khamzat Chimaev is a scary individual. However, given that we haven’t seen him compete since September 2022, it’s understandable that fans are getting a bit restless. In equal measure, other fighters are more willing to call him out – case in point, Joaquin Buckley.

Buckley has never been one to shy away. He’s an action fighter, and he’s also someone who is happy to step into the fire at any given opportunity. He’s had some beef with Chimaev in the past as a result of an interaction with Darren Till, and it appears as if he generally has a problem with the welterweight/middleweight contender.

In the following tweet, he made that perfectly clear by getting pretty personal.

Cause his momma raised a bitch 😂💯🙅🏿 https://t.co/h1UnACXp7D — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) June 28, 2023

In response to an account questioning why Khamzat has been out of the cage for so long, Buckley simply replied by saying: “Cause his momma raised a bitch”.