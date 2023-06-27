Dricus Du Plessis says he “manhandled” UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya in previous training sessions

Dricus Du Plessis is saying he ‘manhandled’ UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya in previous training sessions.

Adesanya was the one who originally revealed that he did train with Du Plessis during their time at Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand almost 10 years ago. ‘The Last Stylebender’ also shared that Du Plessis got the best of him in grappling, but he was the one who dominated in striking exchanges.

While Du Plessis corroborated the grappling part of Adesanya’s story, he disagreed with the striking scenario. In speaking with ‘The Schmo’, Du Plessis shared his take on the previous encounters with Adesanya saying:

“We trained in Thailand together. I think I was 19 years old at the time. He had quite a record in MMA already back then. I was 3-0, I think, when we trained together. He said I beat him in the grappling exchanges. He’s 100 percent correct in that. I did manhandle him in the grappling and wrestling exchanges.”

Continuing Dricus Du Plessis said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“But we did not do a single round of striking together – not one. I mean, that was his way of saving himself saying, ‘No, but I beat him in the striking.’ We never did striking together – not one round. When we sparred, we grappled, and we wrestled. We never did one single round of striking together, not as far as I know, and that’s something you would remember.”

Adesanya (24-2 MMA) has expressed his interest in getting in the Octagon with the 29-year-old Du Plessis.

Du Plessis will be ready for Adesanya, saying:

“Be careful what you wish for. At the end of the day, I don’t care if he hopes, if he wants it. I’ll win on my terms, and it’s imminent like I said. When I fight for the belt, I’m gonna fight Adesanya. He says he’s hoping that I win; that’s good. I don’t need hope. I think the hope is for those that believe winning can happen by accident.”

Concluding ‘Stillknocks’ said:

“I’m not winning by accident or by him hoping. I’m winning because of hard work and because I’m the best fighter. He’ll get his shot. He can stand in line. He’s calling me out; I’m not calling him out. So I’ll be fighting him because that’s what I deserve, but he can stand in line just like everybody else and when the time comes, I’ll be fighting him.”

Dricus Du Plessis (19-2 MMA) is set to meet Robert Whittaker (24-6 MMA) at UFC 290 which takes place on Saturday, July 8th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Would you like to see Adesanya and Du Plessis fight it out in the cage? Who would be your pick for the victory?

