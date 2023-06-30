UFC Vegas 76: ‘Strickland vs. Magomedov’ Weigh-In Results

UFC Vegas 76 takes place tomorrow, Saturday, July 1st at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event will feature No. 7-ranked Sean Strickland (26-5 MMA) taking on the unranked Abus Magomedov (25-4 MMA) in a five-round middleweight bout.

Strickland, 32, last fought in January of this year, defeating Nassourdine Imavov (12-4 MMA) by unanimous decision.

Magomedov, also 32, has won 3 in a row coming into tomorrows fight, his latest victory via way of TKO coming against Dustin Stoltzfus (14-5 MMA) in September of last year.

In the co-main event, Damir Ismagulov (24-2 MMA) will go up against Grant Dawson (19-1 MMA) at lightweight.

Ismagulov, 32, will be trying to get back in the win column after his unanimous decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan (20-3 MMA) last December.

Dawson, 29, has been victorious in his last 2 fights in the Octagon, defeating Mark O. Madsen (12-1 MMA) and Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA).

The Official UFC Vegas 76 Weigh-In Results can be found below:

Main Card:

Sean Strickland (186) vs. Abus Magomedov (186)

Damir Ismagulov (156) vs. Grant Dawson (156)

Max Griffin (170.5) vs. Michael Morales (170.5)

Ariane Lipski (126) vs. Melissa Gatto (125.5)

Ismael Bonfim (156) vs. Benoît Saint-Denis (156)

Brunno Ferreira (185) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (183.5)

UFC Vegas 76 Preliminary Card:

Kevin Lee (171) vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov (171)

Joanderson Brito (145.5) vs. Westin Wilson (146)

Yana Santos (144.5) vs. Karol Rosa (146)

Guram Kutateladze (155) vs. Elves Brenner (155)

Ivana Petrović (125.5) vs. Luana Carolina (126)

Alexandr Romanov (264) vs. Blagoy Ivanov (259)

Will you be watching tomorrow night’s UFC Vegas 76 fight card? Do you think Magomedov can defeat Strickland in the main event?

