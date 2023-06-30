UFC Vegas 76: ‘Strickland vs. Magomedov’ Weigh-In Results

By Susan Cox - June 30, 2023

UFC Vegas 76 takes place tomorrow, Saturday, July 1st at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sean Strickland, UFC, neo-Nazi

The main event will feature No. 7-ranked Sean Strickland (26-5 MMA) taking on the unranked Abus Magomedov (25-4 MMA) in a five-round middleweight bout.

Strickland, 32, last fought in January of this year, defeating Nassourdine Imavov (12-4 MMA) by unanimous decision.

Magomedov, also 32, has won 3 in a row coming into tomorrows fight, his latest victory via way of  TKO coming against Dustin Stoltzfus (14-5 MMA) in September of last year.

In the co-main event, Damir Ismagulov (24-2 MMA) will go up against Grant Dawson (19-1 MMA) at lightweight.

Ismagulov, 32, will be trying to get back in the win column after his unanimous decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan (20-3 MMA) last December.

Dawson, 29, has been victorious in his last 2 fights in the Octagon, defeating Mark O. Madsen (12-1 MMA) and Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA).

The Official UFC Vegas 76 Weigh-In Results can be found below:

Main Card:

  • Sean Strickland (186) vs. Abus Magomedov (186)
  • Damir Ismagulov (156) vs. Grant Dawson (156)
  • Max Griffin (170.5) vs. Michael Morales (170.5)
  • Ariane Lipski (126) vs. Melissa Gatto (125.5)
  • Ismael Bonfim (156) vs. Benoît Saint-Denis (156)
  • Brunno Ferreira (185) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (183.5)

UFC Vegas 76 Preliminary Card:

  • Kevin Lee (171) vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov  (171)
  • Joanderson Brito (145.5) vs. Westin Wilson (146)
  • Yana Santos (144.5) vs. Karol Rosa (146)
  • Guram Kutateladze (155) vs. Elves Brenner (155)
  • Ivana Petrović (125.5) vs. Luana Carolina (126)
  • Alexandr Romanov (264) vs. Blagoy Ivanov (259)

Will you be watching tomorrow night’s UFC Vegas 76 fight card? Do you think Magomedov can defeat Strickland in the main event?

Share your thoughts in the comment section on our social media pages PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Sean Strickland UFC UFC Vegas 76

Related

Israel Adesanya, Dricus Du Plessis

Sean O’Malley casts doubt on Dricus du Plessis being able to “manhandle” Israel Adesanya: “I think he smokes DDP”

Harry Kettle - June 30, 2023
Joaquin Buckley
Khamzat Chimaev

Joaquin Buckley brings up Khamzat Chimaev’s mother in latest callout

Harry Kettle - June 30, 2023

Joaquin Buckley has opted to taunt Khamzat Chimaev on social media as fans continue to wait for ‘Borz’ to get back into the Octagon.

Robbie Lawler
Robbie Lawler

Daniel Cormier explains why he scratched Robbie Lawler in favor of Tyron Woodley for his top four greatest welterweights of all time

Harry Kettle - June 30, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has explained why Robbie Lawler hasn’t made his list of the four greatest UFC welterweights ever.

Blagoy Ivanov
UFC

Blagoy Ivanov expects Alexandr Romanov to "give up" at UFC Vegas 76 if he doesn't get a finish in the first round

Cole Shelton - June 29, 2023

Blagoy Ivanov made some changes to his training ahead of UFC Vegas 76.

Marlon Vera and Henry Cejudo
Marlon Vera

Marlon Vera responds to the news that Henry Cejudo has pulled out of slated UFC 292 fight

Cole Shelton - June 29, 2023

Marlon Vera had an interesting reaction to the news that Henry Cejudo is out of their slated UFC 292 fight.

Kevin Lee and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Kevin Lee reveals the holes he saw in Khabib Nurmagomedov which he would've exploited

Cole Shelton - June 29, 2023
Henry Cejudo
Marlon Vera

Henry Cejudo out of UFC 292 return against Marlon Vera due to injury

Josh Evanoff - June 29, 2023

UFC bantamweight contender Henry Cejudo will have to wait to face Marlon Vera.

Kevin Lee, Bernie Sanders, Charles Oliveira, UFC Brasilia
UFC

Kevin Lee elaborates on UFC Apex criticism: "We're killing the sport for money"

Josh Evanoff - June 29, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Kevin Lee believes the promotion needs to badly leave the Apex.

Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Coach expects Alexander Volkanovski to "ragdoll" Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290

Cole Shelton - June 29, 2023

Joe Lopez, the head coach of Alexander Volkanovski, is confident his pupil will successfully defend his title at UFC 290.

Dillon Danis and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Dillon Danis claps back at UFC star Sean O’Malley: “Wishing death upon me shows how much of a pussy you are”

Cole Shelton - June 29, 2023

Dillon Danis has unloaded on Sean O’Malley.