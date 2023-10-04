Sean O’Malley believes Paddy Pimblett is in a “lose-lose” situation against Tony Ferguson at UFC 296

Sean O’Malley has explained why Paddy Pimblett could be in a lose-lose situation against Tony Ferguson at UFC 296.

At UFC 296, Paddy Pimblett faces the biggest opponent of his career thus far – Tony Ferguson. ‘El Cucuy’ is a former interim lightweight champion, but with a six-fight losing streak to his name, many wonder whether or not this will serve as his final fight in the promotion. On the flip side, this is a real test for Pimblett to see where exactly he’s at in the lightweight division.

Plenty of pundits and fighters have had their say on what could go down, and that includes Sean O’Malley. ‘Suga’, who has admitted to being a fan of Pimblett’s work in the past, has questioned whether or not there’s a big upside to this for Paddy.