Sean O’Malley believes Paddy Pimblett is in a “lose-lose” situation against Tony Ferguson at UFC 296
Sean O’Malley has explained why Paddy Pimblett could be in a lose-lose situation against Tony Ferguson at UFC 296.
At UFC 296, Paddy Pimblett faces the biggest opponent of his career thus far – Tony Ferguson. ‘El Cucuy’ is a former interim lightweight champion, but with a six-fight losing streak to his name, many wonder whether or not this will serve as his final fight in the promotion. On the flip side, this is a real test for Pimblett to see where exactly he’s at in the lightweight division.
RELATED: MICHAEL BISPING EXPLAINS WHY TONY FERGUSON FIGHT IS A “LOSE-LOSE” SITUATION FOR PADDY PIMBLETT: “IT’S A REALLY, REALLY TOUGH SPOT FOR PADDY”
Plenty of pundits and fighters have had their say on what could go down, and that includes Sean O’Malley. ‘Suga’, who has admitted to being a fan of Pimblett’s work in the past, has questioned whether or not there’s a big upside to this for Paddy.
O’Malley questions Pimblett vs Ferguson
“Initial reaction, I’m like, ‘Goddamn, that’s a lose-lose for Paddy,’” O’Malley said. “You go out there and beat Tony, who’s really good but on a six-fight losing streak. So if you beat him, you’re not going to get credit for beating Tony Ferguson. You’re not going to get credit for beating a guy you should beat him, but it’s a dangerous fight. It’s not that easy of a fight. It’s going to be a tough fight. Tony could 100 hundred percent win this fight. Now you’re coming off a loss to a guy – I mean, at least it’s still T-Ferg, but it’s like, is it T-Ferg? I don’t know.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Do you agree with Sean O’Malley? Are you expecting to see Paddy Pimblett defeat Tony Ferguson, or will the veteran be able to roll back the years? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Paddy Pimblett Sean O'Malley Tony Ferguson UFC