Sean O’Malley believes Paddy Pimblett is in a “lose-lose” situation against Tony Ferguson at UFC 296

By Harry Kettle - October 4, 2023

Sean O’Malley has explained why Paddy Pimblett could be in a lose-lose situation against Tony Ferguson at UFC 296.

Paddy Pimblett

At UFC 296, Paddy Pimblett faces the biggest opponent of his career thus far – Tony Ferguson. ‘El Cucuy’ is a former interim lightweight champion, but with a six-fight losing streak to his name, many wonder whether or not this will serve as his final fight in the promotion. On the flip side, this is a real test for Pimblett to see where exactly he’s at in the lightweight division.

RELATED: MICHAEL BISPING EXPLAINS WHY TONY FERGUSON FIGHT IS A “LOSE-LOSE” SITUATION FOR PADDY PIMBLETT: “IT’S A REALLY, REALLY TOUGH SPOT FOR PADDY”

Plenty of pundits and fighters have had their say on what could go down, and that includes Sean O’Malley. ‘Suga’, who has admitted to being a fan of Pimblett’s work in the past, has questioned whether or not there’s a big upside to this for Paddy.

O’Malley questions Pimblett vs Ferguson

“Initial reaction, I’m like, ‘Goddamn, that’s a lose-lose for Paddy,’” O’Malley said. “You go out there and beat Tony, who’s really good but on a six-fight losing streak. So if you beat him, you’re not going to get credit for beating Tony Ferguson. You’re not going to get credit for beating a guy you should beat him, but it’s a dangerous fight. It’s not that easy of a fight. It’s going to be a tough fight. Tony could 100 hundred percent win this fight. Now you’re coming off a loss to a guy – I mean, at least it’s still T-Ferg, but it’s like, is it T-Ferg? I don’t know.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Sean O’Malley? Are you expecting to see Paddy Pimblett defeat Tony Ferguson, or will the veteran be able to roll back the years? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Paddy Pimblett Sean O'Malley Tony Ferguson UFC

Related

Dana-White-Chatri-Sityodtong-ONE Championship

UFC CEO Dana White responds to recent criticism from ONE Championship boss Chatri Sityodtong

Harry Kettle - October 4, 2023
Kevin Holland
Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland responds after Dillon Danis dubs him “an easy first fight” for UFC debut

Harry Kettle - October 4, 2023

UFC fighter Kevin Holland has responded to Dillon Danis after he called him an easy fight.

Islam Makhachev and Colby Covington
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev wants Colby Covington next to test his wrestling against his: "He's a good fighter"

Cole Shelton - October 3, 2023

Islam Makhachev will be rooting for Colby Covington to defeat Leon Edwards in December.

Tyson Fury
Oleksandr Usyk

Promoter reveals Tyson Fury will "make a lot more than 100 million" for Oleksandr Usyk fight

Cole Shelton - October 3, 2023

Bob Arum, the promoter for Tyson Fury revealed the shocking payday ‘The Gypsy King’ will get for his upcoming fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

Israel Adesanya, Yoel Romero
UFC

Yoel Romero believes Israel Adesanya was "scared" against Sean Strickland

Cole Shelton - October 3, 2023

Yoel Romero thinks Israel Adesanya fought scared against Sean Strickland.

Alexa Grasso

Alexa Grasso reveals surgery on broken hand, teases Valentina Shevchenko trilogy: "I will be mega ready"

Josh Evanoff - October 3, 2023
Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson believes he'll have speed advantage over Paddy Pimblett: "Faster now than I've ever been"

Josh Evanoff - October 3, 2023

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson believes he’ll be faster than Paddy Pimblett.

Stipe Miocic, Jake Paul, Logan Paul
UFC

Stipe Miocic uncertain on fighting future after UFC 295: "Once it’s done, we’ll figure it out"

Cole Shelton - October 3, 2023

Stipe Miocic isn’t sure what his fighting future holds.

Grant Dawson
Grant Dawson

Grant Dawson says game plan against Bobby Green is straightforward, eyes Dan Hooker in December with a win

Cole Shelton - October 3, 2023

Grant Dawson didn’t expect to get his first UFC main event already but he is excited for it.

Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev, UFC 280, UFC
Islam Makhachev

Michael Bisping shares some advice for Charles Oliveira ahead of Islam Makhachev rematch at UFC 294

Susan Cox - October 3, 2023

Michael Bisping is sharing some advice for Charles Oliveira ahead of his rematch with Islam Makhachev at UFC 294.