UFC CEO Dana White responds to recent criticism from ONE Championship boss Chatri Sityodtong

UFC CEO Dana White has responded to recent criticism from ONE Championship boss Chatri Sityodtong.

Dana White has never been one to hold his tongue when he has something to say. It’s a trait that many don’t like about him, but some certainly admire his honesty. Either way, though, he’ll continue to make headlines, which may be what he’s shooting for.

Recently, White used a production error from ONE Championship to take a shot at Showtime – but, in the process, he was also somewhat mocking ONE. On the flip side, ONE Championship’s Chatri Sityodtong came out and had some comments of his own to say about the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Now, White has attempted to put the issue to rest once and for all.