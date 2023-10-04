UFC CEO Dana White responds to recent criticism from ONE Championship boss Chatri Sityodtong
UFC CEO Dana White has responded to recent criticism from ONE Championship boss Chatri Sityodtong.
Dana White has never been one to hold his tongue when he has something to say. It’s a trait that many don’t like about him, but some certainly admire his honesty. Either way, though, he’ll continue to make headlines, which may be what he’s shooting for.
Recently, White used a production error from ONE Championship to take a shot at Showtime – but, in the process, he was also somewhat mocking ONE. On the flip side, ONE Championship’s Chatri Sityodtong came out and had some comments of his own to say about the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
Now, White has attempted to put the issue to rest once and for all.
White responds to Chatri
“I get it, I got no beef with those guys. Because I called out that production thing for Showtime, of course, he comes out and says that today or whenever he said it. Yeah, I got no beef with those guys. That was an Espinoza thing, but you have to admit the walkout thing was hilarious and the guy comes out with a coffee, it was like a Saturday Night Live skit. I wasn’t trying to take a shot at those guys, it is what it is and I mean, in all honesty, what should my response be to what he said? I’ll let that speak for itself.”
What do you think of Dana White’s response to Chatri? Would you be interested in seeing a UFC x ONE Championship cross-promotional event? Who do you believe has the most exciting product in MMA? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
