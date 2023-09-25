Michael Bisping explains why Tony Ferguson fight is a “lose-lose” situation for Paddy Pimblett: “It’s a really, really tough spot for Paddy”

By Susan Cox - September 25, 2023

Michael Bisping is explaining why the newly announced Tony Ferguson fight is a ‘lose-lose’ situation for Paddy Pimblett.

Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett (20-3 MMA) will be making his return to the Octagon on Saturday, December 16th when he gets matched up with Tony Ferguson (25-9 MMA) in a lightweight bout at UFC 296.

Ferguson, 39, has the unenviable record of 6 losses in a row coming into the fight with ‘The Baddy’.

Pimblett, 28, hasn’t fought since December of 2022 when he defeated Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA) by unanimous decision at UFC 282.  Following that bout, Pimblett underwent surgery to repair an ankle injury. Since joining the UFC in 2021, Pimblett has 4 wins and no losses in the cage.

It was during a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel that Michael Bisping weighed in on the upcoming bout between Pimblett and Ferguson saying:

“A lot of people on social media are talking sh*t about this fight, and I don’t understand that. Paddy ‘The Baddy’ has gotta come back. You’ve gotta give him a credible opponent. Tony Ferguson’s a wild motherf*cker. It’s as simple as that. He’s a fighter, man. He will fight to the nail. You literally have to finish Tony Ferguson to get him to stop coming forward. There is no quit in that man.”

Michael Bisping

Continuing the former UFC middleweight champion said (h/t MMANews):

“At 39 years old, yeah, of course he’s taken a lot of damage. But he also has a lot of experience. And against Bobby Green, he was doing okay… Tony Ferguson is still a dangerous man, make no mistake about that. And it’s a really, really tough spot for Paddy Pimblett. It’s a lose-lose. Already there’s people out there talking sh*t, saying, ‘They’ve just given Paddy somebody easy.’ Tony Ferguson is not an easy fight for anyone.”

So there you have it, according to Michael Bisping the fight between Ferguson and Pimblett will be anything but an easy one.

Do you agree with ‘The Count’? Who do you think will come out the victor at UFC 296?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

