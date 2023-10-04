Chatri Sityodtong invites Joe Rogan to commentate Muay Thai

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has extended an enticing offer to Joe Rogan.

This comes after the renowned MMA personality and podcaster expressed his deep appreciation for Muay Thai.

It all started when Rogan found himself spellbound by the showdown between Superlek Kitamoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The historic fight happened at ONE Friday Fights 34 this past September.

The bout delivered more excitement than fans could have ever hoped for, as Superlek and Rodtang went back and forth from start to finish.

In the end, Superlek prevailed over Rodtang by way of a close unanimous decision after three rounds of action.

Following the epic clash, Rogan voiced his belief that Muay Thai possesses immense potential to thrive in North America.

In a recent episode of his popular podcast, he proposed the idea that the UFC should organize an event featuring Muay Thai matches.

While the UFC has no immediate plans to include Thailand’s national sport in its offerings, Sityodtong suggested to Rogan that ONE is already a well-suited platform for it.

“Joe, you and I know each other — come on any time, man,” he said in an interview with South China Morning Post.

“If you want to commentate in the #1 league by far in Muay Thai — absolute killers and monsters, which you know already, Joe — give me a call.”

The impact of ONE Friday Fights 34 was undeniable. The event trended at #2 and #3 on Twitter in the United States and the United Kingdom, respectively. It also peaked at #11 worldwide on YouTube.

Remarkably, an estimated 50 million people in Thailand watched the show across various platforms.

This surge in viewership extended to outside of Thailand as well. ONE Fight Night 14 last Friday, September 29, trended at #2 overall on Twitter in the U.S. Astonishingly, it even outperformed WWE Smackdown, which airs on FOX.