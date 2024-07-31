Mike Perry responds after his “employee” Conor McGregor attempts to fire him: “When people want to watch BKFC again, they’ll be calling!”

By Harry Kettle - July 31, 2024

Mike Perry has responded to Conor McGregor attempting to fire him from BKFC over social media.

Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC

As we know, Mike Perry is the biggest name in bare-knuckle boxing. He has done some incredible things during his time with BKFC, and that looks set to continue. Of course, if he’s able to overcome this ongoing spat with Conor McGregor, that is.

RELATED: Mike Perry responds after Conor McGregor claims that he’s fired from BKFC: “He can’t fire me”

Earlier this month, Perry fell short in his attempt to defeat Jake Paul in a boxing match. In the immediate aftermath, McGregor took to social media and declared that ‘Platinum’ had been fired from BKFC.

The two have continued to go back and forth but in a recent podcast appearance, Perry took a more light-hearted approach when discussing the subject.

Perry laughs off McGregor

“Well thanks bro,” Perry said in response to McGregor’s firing tweet. “I don’t really want to fight right now. My rib hurts! I don’t really want to f—king fight, so thanks for the time off. I’ll tell you what, when people want to watch BKFC again, they’ll be calling me. They’re already calling me, but I’m not taking calls at this time … He’s my employee!”

Quotes via MMA Mania

We’d imagine that BKFC would love for this to end up in Mike taking on Conor in a blockbuster bare-knuckle collision. Even if it doesn’t, though, they’ve done a good job of drawing more eyes to the product in recent weeks.

What do you believe would happen if Mike Perry and Conor McGregor fought in bare-knuckle boxing or mixed martial arts? Do you believe BKFC will continue to go from strength to strength, or will the attention surrounding it slowly start to dwindle? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

