Mike Perry responds after his “employee” Conor McGregor attempts to fire him: “When people want to watch BKFC again, they’ll be calling!”

Mike Perry has responded to Conor McGregor attempting to fire him from BKFC over social media.

As we know, Mike Perry is the biggest name in bare-knuckle boxing. He has done some incredible things during his time with BKFC, and that looks set to continue. Of course, if he’s able to overcome this ongoing spat with Conor McGregor, that is.

RELATED: Mike Perry responds after Conor McGregor claims that he’s fired from BKFC: “He can’t fire me”

Earlier this month, Perry fell short in his attempt to defeat Jake Paul in a boxing match. In the immediate aftermath, McGregor took to social media and declared that ‘Platinum’ had been fired from BKFC.

The two have continued to go back and forth but in a recent podcast appearance, Perry took a more light-hearted approach when discussing the subject.