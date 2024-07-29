Daniel Cormier points to one top-tier fight missing from Noche UFC PPV card

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier thinks one fight should be added to the promotion’s upcoming pay-per-view at the Las Vegas Sphere.

UFC 306 will mark the first major sporting event held at the Las Vegas Sphere on September 14th. The card is headlined by a bantamweight title clash between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili.

UFC 306 is also the promotion’s second Noche UFC event, coined to celebrate Mexican Independence Day weekend and the excellence of Mexican combat sports. Mexican-born UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso will fight Valentina Shevchenko in a co-main event trilogy.

Cormier loves what he sees from the upcoming UFC 306 card, but feels the event is missing one more marquee matchup.