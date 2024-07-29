Daniel Cormier points to one top-tier fight missing from Noche UFC PPV card
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier thinks one fight should be added to the promotion’s upcoming pay-per-view at the Las Vegas Sphere.
UFC 306 will mark the first major sporting event held at the Las Vegas Sphere on September 14th. The card is headlined by a bantamweight title clash between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili.
UFC 306 is also the promotion’s second Noche UFC event, coined to celebrate Mexican Independence Day weekend and the excellence of Mexican combat sports. Mexican-born UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso will fight Valentina Shevchenko in a co-main event trilogy.
Cormier loves what he sees from the upcoming UFC 306 card, but feels the event is missing one more marquee matchup.
Daniel Cormier pitches Yair Rodríguez vs. Calvin Kattar
During a recent episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy with Chael Sonnen, Cormier pitched another featherweight bout that could’ve been added to UFC 306.
“I think Alexa Grasso is now the face of Mexican mixed martial arts, Brandon Moreno had a good run as a champion. But there’s only been one guy that’s been the most recognizable Mexican fighter in the UFC over the last five years, and it’s Yair Rodríguez,” Cormier said. “Why isn’t he on this fight card? I say put him against Calvin Kattar. Yair Rodriguez, Calvin Kattar at featherweight. One, you’re going to get a guy that Mexican fans absolutely adore, and two, you’re gonna get a fight against a guy that absolutely brings it.”
Yair Rodriguez hasn’t fought since a loss to Brian Ortega in February. He’s lost back-to-back fights, including a unified featherweight title clash against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 290.
As of this writing, Rodriguez and Calvin Kattar have yet to have their next UFC bouts scheduled. Kattar lost to former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 300.
While the UFC 306 card’s fight lineup is finalized, Cormier remains hopeful that the matchmakers will open up one more slot for a Rodriguez vs. Kattar clash.
