Umar Nurmagomedov says he’s been promised a title shot with a win over Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi

Umar Nurmagomedov has reportedly been promised a title shot if he can defeat Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi.

This weekend, Umar Nurmagomedov faces the biggest test of his career thus far. In a bout that has been in the works for a long time now, he’ll go head to head with Cory Sandhagen at bantamweight. As we know, Sandhagen has been a top contender at 135 pounds for years – and Umar is looking to make his mark.

As we know, he’s associated with a string of other high profile fighters from the history of mixed martial arts. Alas, this is his moment, and it’s time for him to step out of their shadow and really give it his all.

Ahead of the fight, Nurmagomedov has revealed in an interview that he could receive a title opportunity if he’s able to get past Sandhagen.