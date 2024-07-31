Umar Nurmagomedov says he’s been promised a title shot with a win over Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi
Umar Nurmagomedov has reportedly been promised a title shot if he can defeat Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi.
This weekend, Umar Nurmagomedov faces the biggest test of his career thus far. In a bout that has been in the works for a long time now, he’ll go head to head with Cory Sandhagen at bantamweight. As we know, Sandhagen has been a top contender at 135 pounds for years – and Umar is looking to make his mark.
As we know, he’s associated with a string of other high profile fighters from the history of mixed martial arts. Alas, this is his moment, and it’s time for him to step out of their shadow and really give it his all.
Ahead of the fight, Nurmagomedov has revealed in an interview that he could receive a title opportunity if he’s able to get past Sandhagen.
Nurmagomedov’s promise
“I hope I will fight next, they said I will fight whoever will win (between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili),” Nurmagomedov told MMA Junkie on Tuesday. “Yes, (they told me I will be next).”
Umar was then asked for his thoughts on Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili.
“I think they pray,” Nurmagomedov said. “They hope I will pull out and will not take this opportunity to fight for the title. They wish this. For me it doesn’t matter who wins. It’s a very hard fight for both. One is a wrestling, one is a striker weight height. He is tall. Stylistically, for me, personally it’s very difficult to say who is going to win. I don’t know.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Do you believe Umar Nurmagomedov will be able to overcome and defeat Cory Sandhagen? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Cory Sandhagen UFC Umar Nurmagomedov