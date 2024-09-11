Matt Brown dismisses notion that UFC protects Sean O’Malley: “They don’t need any specific star”

Matt Brown Disagrees With Sean O’Malley Favoritism Claims

“The Immortal” Matt Brown has a response to those who say that the UFC is coddling Sean O’Malley. During an episode of MMAFighting.com‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” the former UFC fan favorite countered by saying that the UFC thrives with or without their current bantamweight champion.

“The UFC’s having a record year,” Brown said on The Fighter vs. The Writer. “Whether they’re quietly rooting or actually rooting for someone, I don’t know because they’re having a record year. They don’t need a single person. They’ve got the brand. They’re pretty set. They’re f*cking cool.

“Still setting records. The UFC is a monster f*cking brand. They are an absolute monster. They don’t need any specific star.”

Brown did admit that he understands this is still a business. He said he might be hoping O’Malley stays hot for a while longer if he were in Dana White’s shoes. Still, he feels the UFC isn’t throwing its eggs in one basket because it’s unnecessary.

“Ultimately the one thing you’ve got to love and respect about the UFC is you do eat what you kill,” Brown explained. “You might have to do more killing than the other guy but you do get to eat it. Whether they’re quietly rooting or not, I can’t even speculate on that because I just have no real clue.

“If I’m Dana White, I’m quietly rooting for Sean O’Malley, too, but the fact is they put the fight together. If they were really rooting for Sean O’Malley, they wouldn’t have put the fight together.”

