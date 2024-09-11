Kayla Harrison gives Ronda Rousey her due: “She paved the way when there was no way”

By Fernando Quiles - September 11, 2024

Kayla Harrison doesn’t care about the negative perception around Ronda Rousey.

Ronda Rousey

Rousey’s place in MMA history can’t be disputed. She was a pioneer for women in the sport, becoming a crossover star for the UFC. She set the record for the most successful UFC women’s bantamweight title defenses before suffering a brutal knockout loss to Holly Holm back in 2015.

Rousey retired following a 48-second TKO loss to Amanda Nunes, and many have criticized “Rowdy” for her takes on MMA fans and the media. For Harrison, the accomplishments far outweigh the negativity surrounding Rousey.

RELATED: KAYLA HARRISON WANTS TO BATTER JULIANNA PENA: “I WOULD LOVE TO PUT AN ELBOW THROUGH JULIANNA’S GIANT FOREHEAD”

Kayla Harrison Praises Ronda Rousey for Being Trailblazer

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Kayla Harrison discussed the hate that Ronda Rousey gets and why none of it matters when you look at what she’s done for women in MMA.

“I think for me, no matter who Ronda is as a person and no matter what she says or thinks or how she does things or how she handles losses, how she handles any of it, no matter what, you cannot deny the fact that she shattered a ceiling for women,” Harrison told MMA Fighting. “Dana White went on record multiple times saying that he would never have women in the UFC. She f*cking blasted right through that.

“To me, that’s her legacy. No matter what she says or what she does, of course humans are going to be humans. People deal with things the way they deal with things but she paved the way when there was no way. That I am eternally grateful [for].”

Over the years, comparison have been made between Harrison and Rousey due to their judo backgrounds. Harrison has already held PFL gold, and she’s looking to capture UFC hardware.

