Alexa Grasso responds to not headlining UFC 306 with Valentina Shevchenko trilogy

By Fernando Quiles - September 11, 2024

UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso has given her response to not getting the UFC 306 headlining spot.

Alexa Grasso

Grasso will be putting her gold at stake against Valentina Shevchenko in the co-main event of the UFC’s debut inside the Sphere. While the event is being billed as an homage to Mexican culture and fighting history, the main event features Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili.

So, how is Grasso handling her co-main event spot?

UFC 306: ALEXA GRASSO NAMES ZHANG WEILI AS DREAM OPPONENT AHEAD OF VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO TRILOGY

Alexa Grasso Unbothered by Spot on UFC 306 Card

Appearing on “Hablemos MMA” with MMAJunkie.com‘s Danny Segura, Alexa Grasso heaped praise on the UFC 306 card, and said she has no issues with her co-headlining spot.

“No, no, not at all,” Grasso told MMA Junkie in Spanish when asked if she had an issue not headlining Noche UFC. “That’s the last thing I care about. The card is incredible, like I told you.

“UFC doesn’t do things without reason. They know exactly what they’re doing, and they know where to place each fight. The truth is that, yeah, I don’t care about that. It’s going to be a great card.”

Grasso also said the fact that the UFC is going all in for Mexican Independence Day weekend shows how far Mexican fighters have come in the sport of MMA. For decades, Mexican fighters made boxing their home for combat sports. While boxing remains a huge part of Mexican culture, more MMA fighters are emerging from the country.

Following her controversial rematch with Shevchenko last year, Grasso is hoping to leave no doubt once the trilogy bout is history. The rest of the women’s flyweight division is also hoping there is a definitive conclusion to Grasso vs. Shevchenko 3 so the division can move forward with a fresh title fight.

