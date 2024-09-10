Alexander Volkanovski makes stunning prediction for Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306
Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has given his prediction for the bantamweight title fight between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili.
O’Malley and Merab are set to collide in the main event of UFC 306 on September 14th. The title fight takes place inside the Sphere in Las Vegas. There is some bad blood going into this one, and fans have been debating on who will get their way on fight night.
The argument for O’Malley is his elite striking ability, as well as the fact that he’s been able to stay on his feet and scramble when he has to. Those in favor of Merab believe his grappling and pressure game will be too much for the “Suga” show to handle.
Now, Volkanovski has weighed in on who he thinks has the edge.
Alexander Volkanovski’s Prediction for UFC 306 Main Event
Taking to his YouTube channel, Alexander Volkanovski shared his thoughts on Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili (h/t Bloody Elbow).
“Is (Dvalishvili) gonna be open to being hit, yes I believe so. I think Sean O’Malley’s eye is incredible, his movements gonna make it a little bit hard but his relentless takedown pressure or his pressure on takedowns, I think he’s gonna eventually get it unless he gets knocked out,” Volkanovski began to explain in a video on his YouTube channel.
“I don’t care how good your footwork is, you’re not gonna keep Merab away from you unless you put his lights out, that’s the only way that you don’t get taken down,” he continued.
Ultimately, Volkanovski’s final prediction may surprise you.
“I think I’m gonna have to go with Merab,” Volkanovski said.
