Alexander Volkanovski makes stunning prediction for Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has given his prediction for the bantamweight title fight between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili.

O’Malley and Merab are set to collide in the main event of UFC 306 on September 14th. The title fight takes place inside the Sphere in Las Vegas. There is some bad blood going into this one, and fans have been debating on who will get their way on fight night.

The argument for O’Malley is his elite striking ability, as well as the fact that he’s been able to stay on his feet and scramble when he has to. Those in favor of Merab believe his grappling and pressure game will be too much for the “Suga” show to handle.

Now, Volkanovski has weighed in on who he thinks has the edge.

RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY VOWS TO KO “SLOPPY” MERAB DVALISHVILI AT UFC 306: “THIS FIGHT IS GOING TO END BRUTAL”