Sean Brady shares gnarly photo of the infection that forced him out of UFC 290: “It was growing in my elbow”
UFC fighter Sean Brady has shown off a photo that highlights the infection that has forced him to withdraw from UFC 290.
While he may have suffered defeat to Belal Muhammad, Sean Brady is still viewed as a top contender at welterweight. He has a great, smothering style, and he isn’t afraid to use it. He was scheduled to take on Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 290 this weekend. But, unfortunately, he’s been forced to withdraw.
It was considered by many to be one of the most intriguing bouts on the card. Now, Maddalena will take on a new opponent. Whereas Brady will focus on his recovery and hope to get back into the Octagon sooner rather than later.
Some were wondering just how severe the issue was for him. In the following Instagram post and caption, he paints a pretty clear picture.
Sean Brady has explained why he had to pull out of his fight with Jack Della Maddalena next Saturday.
Brady’s strain
“Hey guys, as most of you know, I recently had to withdraw from my fight next weekend. I noticed a small blister on my left elbow after training on Monday night and woke up with pretty bad swelling and pain. As most of you know, I had a pretty serious staph infection in 2021 which resulted in surgery and 4 weeks of IV antibiotics through a picc line.
“My wife, being a nurse, took a look at my arm on Tuesday morning. He told me it would be the best idea to go to the hospital. (For what we thought would be 1 dose of iv antibiotics) and get discharged and go about the rest of my camp and head to Vegas. Unfortunately that wasn’t the case. My arm continued to swell and wasn’t taking well to the antibiotics.
“Swelling and pain got worse, the orthopedic surgeon had to drain my elbow twice and send cultures to determine the correct antibiotic course. Thankfully by Thursday they were able to pinpoint that strep pyogenes group a was growing in my left elbow which quickly spread to my bursa causing a septic bursitis. I was able to get discharged but still having some swelling and the doctor said there’s no way I’m able to fight and I need to let this heal.
“I’m crushed because I put my heart and soul into this sport and this camp. I sacrificed going on a honeymoon with my wife, spent money I’ll never get back. But things happen man and I’ll be back stronger than ever.”
Brady went on to apologize to Jack Della Maddalena for having to withdraw.
What’s next for Sean Brady? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
