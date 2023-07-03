Sean Brady shares gnarly photo of the infection that forced him out of UFC 290: “It was growing in my elbow”

UFC fighter Sean Brady has shown off a photo that highlights the infection that has forced him to withdraw from UFC 290.

While he may have suffered defeat to Belal Muhammad, Sean Brady is still viewed as a top contender at welterweight. He has a great, smothering style, and he isn’t afraid to use it. He was scheduled to take on Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 290 this weekend. But, unfortunately, he’s been forced to withdraw.

It was considered by many to be one of the most intriguing bouts on the card. Now, Maddalena will take on a new opponent. Whereas Brady will focus on his recovery and hope to get back into the Octagon sooner rather than later.

Some were wondering just how severe the issue was for him. In the following Instagram post and caption, he paints a pretty clear picture.